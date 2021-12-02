Mick Foley Reacts To Cody Rhodes AEW Dynamite Flaming Table Spot

Photos on the AEW Twitter account show Cody Rhodes backstage, revealing the aftermath of the flaming table spot on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TNT.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has also reacted to the moment on Twitter.

Flaming Table Aftermath: The scarred and scorched back of #CodyRhodes after a BRUTAL Atlanta Street Fight against rival @AndradeElIdolo TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/WmaZrGaOfQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 2, 2021

Foley shared a clip of the brutal spot on Twitter, noting that Rhodes will probably be feeling the effects for a while:

“I hope @CodyRhodes is ok. That’s probably going to hurt for a while.”