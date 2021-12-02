SPOILERS For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Rampage

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite Friday night’s episode of Rampage was taped in Duluth, Georgia at the Gas South Arena.

Below are the SPOILERS courtesy of F4Wonline.com:

- Sammy Guevara defeated Tony Nese to retain the TNT Championship

- Jade Cargill defeated Janai Kai. This was said to be a quick match. Thunder Rosa made the save after and she and Cargill had a pull-apart brawl

- FTR defeated Penta El 0 M and PAC. Malakai Black ran down to the ring and sprayed mist on PAC’s good eye. FTR unmasked Penta after the match and Malakai attacked PAC, “gouging his eye out”. Malakai held his hand to show the blood from PAC’s eye.