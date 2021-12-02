Arn Anderson Took An Unplanned Fall Off The Stage During AEW Dynamite

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Down goes Arn, this is mayhem. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/uKvr7feays

During Cody Rhodes’ entrance, Anderson lost his footing as Jose charged at him and fell off the ramp. Lucky there was another platform next to the ramp which broke his fall.

During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite broadcast on TNT, WWE Hall Of Famer Arn Anderson took a scary fall that was not planned to happen.

Eric Bischoff Felt WWE Production Meetings Were 'A Waste Of Time'

During the most recent Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff joined the showing during whic[...] Dec 02 - During the most recent Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff joined the showing during whic[...]

WWE Announces Two Huge Steel Cage Matches For MSG Return

WWE is set to return to "The World’s Most Famous Arena" Madison Square Garden in New York City for the promotion's annual Holiday Live Event Tou[...] Dec 02 - WWE is set to return to "The World’s Most Famous Arena" Madison Square Garden in New York City for the promotion's annual Holiday Live Event Tou[...]

Why Rey Fenix Missed This Week’s AEW Rampage

During Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite AEW that Rey Fenix was not in attendance due to injury. However, in reality, that is not the case as Dave Meltz[...] Dec 02 - During Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite AEW that Rey Fenix was not in attendance due to injury. However, in reality, that is not the case as Dave Meltz[...]

Mick Foley Reacts To Cody Rhodes AEW Dynamite Flaming Table Spot

Photos on the AEW Twitter account show Cody Rhodes backstage, revealing the aftermath of the flaming table spot on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TN[...] Dec 02 - Photos on the AEW Twitter account show Cody Rhodes backstage, revealing the aftermath of the flaming table spot on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TN[...]

SPOILERS For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Rampage

Following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite Friday night’s episode of Rampage was taped in Duluth, Georgia at the Gas South Arena. Belo[...] Dec 02 - Following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite Friday night’s episode of Rampage was taped in Duluth, Georgia at the Gas South Arena. Belo[...]

Arn Anderson Took An Unplanned Fall Off The Stage During AEW Dynamite

WWE Launches NIL Program: Next In Line

WWE issued the following: WWE® LAUNCHES NIL PROGRAM: NEXT IN LINE™ New Program to Provide Clear Pathway from Collegiate Athletics to [...] Dec 02 - WWE issued the following: WWE® LAUNCHES NIL PROGRAM: NEXT IN LINE™ New Program to Provide Clear Pathway from Collegiate Athletics to [...]

AEW Dynamite Results (December 1st 2021)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means! We've got another episode of AEW Dynamite to watch and talk about. We have several intriguing match ups to l[...] Dec 01 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! We've got another episode of AEW Dynamite to watch and talk about. We have several intriguing match ups to l[...]

WWE Hall of Famer Buys Independent Wrestling Promotion

The following was issued to us: WWE HALL OF FAMER BUSHWHACKER LUKE BUYS INDEPENDENT WRESTLING COMPANY –For Immediate Release– WWE Hall [...] Dec 01 - The following was issued to us: WWE HALL OF FAMER BUSHWHACKER LUKE BUYS INDEPENDENT WRESTLING COMPANY –For Immediate Release– WWE Hall [...]

Adam Page Announced For Commentary On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan revealed during today’s episode of Busted Open Radio that AEW World Heavyweight Champion “Hangman” Adam Page[...] Dec 01 - AEW President Tony Khan revealed during today’s episode of Busted Open Radio that AEW World Heavyweight Champion “Hangman” Adam Page[...]

WWE Hall of Famer Booked For Next Episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions

The guest for the next episode of "Steve Austin: The Broken Skull Sessions" on Peacock and WWE Network has been revealed. Peacock revealed that WWE H[...] Dec 01 - The guest for the next episode of "Steve Austin: The Broken Skull Sessions" on Peacock and WWE Network has been revealed. Peacock revealed that WWE H[...]

Cody Rhodes Talks Future Goals, Loyalty To AEW

Cody Rhodes recently sat down with Sports Illustrated, where he spoke about his loyalties being to AEW. “As of now, my future is with AEW. AE[...] Dec 01 - Cody Rhodes recently sat down with Sports Illustrated, where he spoke about his loyalties being to AEW. “As of now, my future is with AEW. AE[...]

The Rock Names His Pro Wrestling Mount Rushmore

The legendary WWE Superstar and Hollywood megastar The Rock has named his pro wrestling Mount Rushmore. The Rock took to social media to answer the q[...] Dec 01 - The legendary WWE Superstar and Hollywood megastar The Rock has named his pro wrestling Mount Rushmore. The Rock took to social media to answer the q[...]

Xavier Woods Set To Host Host 'Treasure Truck' Nickelodeon Special

WWE Superstar ‘King’ Xavier Woods is set to host the Nickelodeon holiday special ‘Treasure Truck’, according to The Wrap. The[...] Dec 01 - WWE Superstar ‘King’ Xavier Woods is set to host the Nickelodeon holiday special ‘Treasure Truck’, according to The Wrap. The[...]

Ric Flair Takes Issue With Seth Rollins Saying He Was 'Terrified' During Recent Fan Attack

WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair has weighed in on Seth Rollins being attacked by a fan on WWE Monday Night Raw and his taken issue with Rollins mentioning[...] Dec 01 - WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair has weighed in on Seth Rollins being attacked by a fan on WWE Monday Night Raw and his taken issue with Rollins mentioning[...]

CM Punk Cracks Joke About WWE's Booking When Fan Criticizes AEW's Booking

Following tonight's match between CM Punk and Lee Moriarty, a fan took to Twitter to criticize the booking decision of having Punk going up against a [...] Dec 01 - Following tonight's match between CM Punk and Lee Moriarty, a fan took to Twitter to criticize the booking decision of having Punk going up against a [...]

Fuego Del Sol Is Coming To GCW So Alive

GCW has announced that Fuego Del Sol is coming to their upcoming So Alive event in Dallas, Texas. His opponent has not yet been announced. *DALLAS[...] Dec 01 - GCW has announced that Fuego Del Sol is coming to their upcoming So Alive event in Dallas, Texas. His opponent has not yet been announced. *DALLAS[...]

Hikaru Shida Announces Return For MAKAI Project (as Princess Tsuru)

Hikaru Shida has announced on her Twitter account that she will return to Japan for an upcoming event for the MAKAI project, where she plays Princess [...] Dec 01 - Hikaru Shida has announced on her Twitter account that she will return to Japan for an upcoming event for the MAKAI project, where she plays Princess [...]

Stephanie McMahon Provides Status Updates On Vince McMahon Documentary, Gable Steveson & Ronda Rousey

Stephanie McMahon was a guest at the March of Dimes event, where someone asked her for an update regarding the Vince McMahon documentary that has been[...] Dec 01 - Stephanie McMahon was a guest at the March of Dimes event, where someone asked her for an update regarding the Vince McMahon documentary that has been[...]

Xavier Woods Hopes WWE 2K22 Is Good, Talks G4 Hosting Responsibilities & More

During an interview with Bleacher Report, Xavier Woods spoke about balancing his WWE career with his newfound G4 responsibilities. “It’[...] Dec 01 - During an interview with Bleacher Report, Xavier Woods spoke about balancing his WWE career with his newfound G4 responsibilities. “It’[...]

WATCH: WWE's The Bump (December 1st, 2021)

On today's edition of The Bump, Angel & Humberto stop by the studio to discuss their recent rise in the SmackDown tag team division. Also joining [...] Dec 01 - On today's edition of The Bump, Angel & Humberto stop by the studio to discuss their recent rise in the SmackDown tag team division. Also joining [...]

Tonight's AEW Dynamite Match Card (12/01/2021)

Tonight, AEW Dynamite comes to Atlanta, Georgia. The show is slated to feature the following: * Atlanta Street Fight: Cody Rhodes vs. An[...] Dec 01 - Tonight, AEW Dynamite comes to Atlanta, Georgia. The show is slated to feature the following: * Atlanta Street Fight: Cody Rhodes vs. An[...]

Advantage For Men's WarGames 2021 Match Decided

This Sunday at WarGames, Team 2.0 (Carmelo Hayes, Tony D'Angelo, Bron Breakker, & Grayson Waller) will do battle against Team Black & Gold (To[...] Nov 30 - This Sunday at WarGames, Team 2.0 (Carmelo Hayes, Tony D'Angelo, Bron Breakker, & Grayson Waller) will do battle against Team Black & Gold (To[...]

Update Card For NXT WarGames 2021 Pay-Per-View

Following Tuesday's WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network below is the updated card for this weekend's WarGames 2021 pay-per-view. - Men's WarGames Match: Team [...] Nov 30 - Following Tuesday's WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network below is the updated card for this weekend's WarGames 2021 pay-per-view. - Men's WarGames Match: Team [...]