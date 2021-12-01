Khan also noted that Page won’t be allowed to be ringside for Alan Angels’ match against Bryan Danielson and if Page gets physical with Danielson then he will have to face a hefty fine and consequences for his actions.

Page will sit in for Jim Ross while he takes some time away from the announce desk to undergo treatment for skin cancer.

AEW President Tony Khan revealed during today’s episode of Busted Open Radio that AEW World Heavyweight Champion “Hangman” Adam Page will provide commentary on tonight’s episode of Dynamite on TNT.

WWE Hall of Famer Buys Independent Wrestling Promotion

The following was issued to us: WWE HALL OF FAMER BUSHWHACKER LUKE BUYS INDEPENDENT WRESTLING COMPANY –For Immediate Release– WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke Williams has purchased 5[...] Dec 01 - The following was issued to us: WWE HALL OF FAMER BUSHWHACKER LUKE BUYS INDEPENDENT WRESTLING COMPANY –For Immediate Release– WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke Williams has purchased 5[...]

Adam Page Announced For Commentary On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan revealed during today’s episode of Busted Open Radio that AEW World Heavyweight Champion “Hangman” Adam Page will provide commentary on tonight’s episod[...] Dec 01 - AEW President Tony Khan revealed during today’s episode of Busted Open Radio that AEW World Heavyweight Champion “Hangman” Adam Page will provide commentary on tonight’s episod[...]

WWE Hall of Famer Booked For Next Episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions

The guest for the next episode of "Steve Austin: The Broken Skull Sessions" on Peacock and WWE Network has been revealed. Peacock revealed that WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page will appear on th[...] Dec 01 - The guest for the next episode of "Steve Austin: The Broken Skull Sessions" on Peacock and WWE Network has been revealed. Peacock revealed that WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page will appear on th[...]

Cody Rhodes Talks Future Goals, Loyalty To AEW

Cody Rhodes recently sat down with Sports Illustrated, where he spoke about his loyalties being to AEW. “As of now, my future is with AEW. AEW would be very strange without the core members o[...] Dec 01 - Cody Rhodes recently sat down with Sports Illustrated, where he spoke about his loyalties being to AEW. “As of now, my future is with AEW. AEW would be very strange without the core members o[...]

The Rock Names His Pro Wrestling Mount Rushmore

The legendary WWE Superstar and Hollywood megastar The Rock has named his pro wrestling Mount Rushmore. The Rock took to social media to answer the question and his first three choices are all oppone[...] Dec 01 - The legendary WWE Superstar and Hollywood megastar The Rock has named his pro wrestling Mount Rushmore. The Rock took to social media to answer the question and his first three choices are all oppone[...]

Xavier Woods Set To Host Host 'Treasure Truck' Nickelodeon Special

WWE Superstar ‘King’ Xavier Woods is set to host the Nickelodeon holiday special ‘Treasure Truck’, according to The Wrap. The show sees four families compete against each othe[...] Dec 01 - WWE Superstar ‘King’ Xavier Woods is set to host the Nickelodeon holiday special ‘Treasure Truck’, according to The Wrap. The show sees four families compete against each othe[...]

Ric Flair Takes Issue With Seth Rollins Saying He Was 'Terrified' During Recent Fan Attack

WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair has weighed in on Seth Rollins being attacked by a fan on WWE Monday Night Raw and his taken issue with Rollins mentioning that he was "terrified" during the incident durin[...] Dec 01 - WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair has weighed in on Seth Rollins being attacked by a fan on WWE Monday Night Raw and his taken issue with Rollins mentioning that he was "terrified" during the incident durin[...]

CM Punk Cracks Joke About WWE's Booking When Fan Criticizes AEW's Booking

Following tonight's match between CM Punk and Lee Moriarty, a fan took to Twitter to criticize the booking decision of having Punk going up against a "random" opponent. "Punk has words with mjf so [...] Dec 01 - Following tonight's match between CM Punk and Lee Moriarty, a fan took to Twitter to criticize the booking decision of having Punk going up against a "random" opponent. "Punk has words with mjf so [...]

Fuego Del Sol Is Coming To GCW So Alive

GCW has announced that Fuego Del Sol is coming to their upcoming So Alive event in Dallas, Texas. His opponent has not yet been announced. *DALLAS UPDATE*Just Signed:FUEGO DEL SOL makes his GCW De[...] Dec 01 - GCW has announced that Fuego Del Sol is coming to their upcoming So Alive event in Dallas, Texas. His opponent has not yet been announced. *DALLAS UPDATE*Just Signed:FUEGO DEL SOL makes his GCW De[...]

Hikaru Shida Announces Return For MAKAI Project (as Princess Tsuru)

Hikaru Shida has announced on her Twitter account that she will return to Japan for an upcoming event for the MAKAI project, where she plays Princess Tsuru. 【日本での活動再開します！[...] Dec 01 - Hikaru Shida has announced on her Twitter account that she will return to Japan for an upcoming event for the MAKAI project, where she plays Princess Tsuru. 【日本での活動再開します！[...]

Stephanie McMahon Provides Status Updates On Vince McMahon Documentary, Gable Steveson & Ronda Rousey

Stephanie McMahon was a guest at the March of Dimes event, where someone asked her for an update regarding the Vince McMahon documentary that has been in production. "It's scheduled to release next[...] Dec 01 - Stephanie McMahon was a guest at the March of Dimes event, where someone asked her for an update regarding the Vince McMahon documentary that has been in production. "It's scheduled to release next[...]

Xavier Woods Hopes WWE 2K22 Is Good, Talks G4 Hosting Responsibilities & More

During an interview with Bleacher Report, Xavier Woods spoke about balancing his WWE career with his newfound G4 responsibilities. “It’s definitely some of the most fun I’ve ever [...] Dec 01 - During an interview with Bleacher Report, Xavier Woods spoke about balancing his WWE career with his newfound G4 responsibilities. “It’s definitely some of the most fun I’ve ever [...]

WATCH: WWE's The Bump (December 1st, 2021)

On today's edition of The Bump, Angel & Humberto stop by the studio to discuss their recent rise in the SmackDown tag team division. Also joining the show are Bron Breakker and Toxic Attraction, f[...] Dec 01 - On today's edition of The Bump, Angel & Humberto stop by the studio to discuss their recent rise in the SmackDown tag team division. Also joining the show are Bron Breakker and Toxic Attraction, f[...]

Tonight's AEW Dynamite Match Card (12/01/2021)

Tonight, AEW Dynamite comes to Atlanta, Georgia. The show is slated to feature the following: * Atlanta Street Fight: Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade El Idolo* TBS Championship Tournament Q[...] Dec 01 - Tonight, AEW Dynamite comes to Atlanta, Georgia. The show is slated to feature the following: * Atlanta Street Fight: Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade El Idolo* TBS Championship Tournament Q[...]

Advantage For Men's WarGames 2021 Match Decided

This Sunday at WarGames, Team 2.0 (Carmelo Hayes, Tony D'Angelo, Bron Breakker, & Grayson Waller) will do battle against Team Black & Gold (Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, LA Knight, & Pet[...] Nov 30 - This Sunday at WarGames, Team 2.0 (Carmelo Hayes, Tony D'Angelo, Bron Breakker, & Grayson Waller) will do battle against Team Black & Gold (Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, LA Knight, & Pet[...]

Update Card For NXT WarGames 2021 Pay-Per-View

Following Tuesday's WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network below is the updated card for this weekend's WarGames 2021 pay-per-view. - Men's WarGames Match: Team Black & Gold (Gargano, Ciampa, Dunne, Knight) [...] Nov 30 - Following Tuesday's WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network below is the updated card for this weekend's WarGames 2021 pay-per-view. - Men's WarGames Match: Team Black & Gold (Gargano, Ciampa, Dunne, Knight) [...]

AEW Dark Results (November 30th 2021)

It's Tuesday, you know what that means. It's time for AEW Dark as we move a day closer to Dynamite and Dark has once again stacked its card with a load of matches, 15 to be precise, from AEW Universal[...] Nov 30 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means. It's time for AEW Dark as we move a day closer to Dynamite and Dark has once again stacked its card with a load of matches, 15 to be precise, from AEW Universal[...]

Kyle O'Reilly And Von Wagner Set To Challenge For NXT Tag Team Titles At WarGames 2021

Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner vs. WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium is now official for the NXT WarGames event. During tonight's NXT 2.0 on USA Network, a [...] Nov 30 - Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner vs. WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium is now official for the NXT WarGames event. During tonight's NXT 2.0 on USA Network, a [...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Results - 11/30/21

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (November 30, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Welcome to NXT 2.0! Vic Joseph, W[...] Nov 30 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (November 30, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Welcome to NXT 2.0! Vic Joseph, W[...]

Women’s WarGames Advantage Set During Ladder Match on WWE NXT 2.0

We now know who has the advantage in the upcoming women’s WarGames match which will take this weekend following tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network. Kay Lee Ray defeated Dakota Kai on to[...] Nov 30 - We now know who has the advantage in the upcoming women’s WarGames match which will take this weekend following tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network. Kay Lee Ray defeated Dakota Kai on to[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Releases Rare VHS Tape of Slammiversary 2021

IMPACT Wrestling has announced the release of a pay-per-view VHS tape in 2021. The company announced an "extremely limited, collectors edition, double cassette VHS" of the 2021 Slammiversary pay-per-[...] Nov 30 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced the release of a pay-per-view VHS tape in 2021. The company announced an "extremely limited, collectors edition, double cassette VHS" of the 2021 Slammiversary pay-per-[...]

Big Swole Announces She Is Done With AEW

Big Swole issued a statement on her Twitter account tonight announcing she will not be renewing her contract with AEW. Satatement: "Over the past couple months my life has taken on the mantr[...] Nov 30 - Big Swole issued a statement on her Twitter account tonight announcing she will not be renewing her contract with AEW. Satatement: "Over the past couple months my life has taken on the mantr[...]

AEW Rampage Draws Lowest Viewership Since Launch - 11/26/21

The numbers are in for the latest episode of AEW Rampage on TNT. The show saw a viewership drop and also a dip in viewers in the 18-49 demographic. The one-hour pre-taped episode pulled in 431,000 vi[...] Nov 30 - The numbers are in for the latest episode of AEW Rampage on TNT. The show saw a viewership drop and also a dip in viewers in the 18-49 demographic. The one-hour pre-taped episode pulled in 431,000 vi[...]

WWE SmackDown Viewership Increases - 11/26/21

The numbers are in for the latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX which saw an increase in viewership. Friday’s 2-hour broadcast pulled in an average of 2.149 million viewers on FO[...] Nov 30 - The numbers are in for the latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX which saw an increase in viewership. Friday’s 2-hour broadcast pulled in an average of 2.149 million viewers on FO[...]