Cody Rhodes Talks Future Goals, Loyalty To AEW
Posted By: Joe West on Dec 01, 2021
Cody Rhodes recently sat down with Sports Illustrated, where he spoke about his loyalties being to AEW.
“As of now, my future is with AEW. AEW would be very strange without the core members of the revolution. We all still talk. We all have this admiration for each other. I can’t see myself anywhere else, and I’m very optimistic about what the future holds.”
Rhodes then started talking about his goals.
“I have a lot of data-based goals. I ask Chris Harrington, our SVP, a really good number for a demo average. I always say I want to make AEW destination programming, and that’s numbers-based to me. And I’ve never shared this before, but I really thought that the PWI No. 1 spot had been mine once before, and I was shocked, genuinely, that I didn’t pick it up. That may sound silly, but I care about that, and I’m willing to say I care—the people that say they don’t, they typically care a lot about it, too. The AEW world championship is out of the question for me, but there are other goals that, for now, I’ll keep close to the chest.”
"I’m looking to move toward undiscovered terrain. I want to create what’s never happened before, so I am going to take a different approach than any other wrestler. That’s what I am looking forward to doing.”
