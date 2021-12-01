The Rock Names His Pro Wrestling Mount Rushmore

The legendary WWE Superstar and Hollywood megastar The Rock has named his pro wrestling Mount Rushmore.

The Rock took to social media to answer the question and his first three choices are all opponents he has gone up against at WrestleMania.

Replying to the official FITE TV Twitter, which asked the question, “Who is on your Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling?” "The Great One" said...

“Always one of my [favorite] pro wrestling questions,” The Rock started in his response, before digging right into his own personal Mount Rushmore of wrestling list.

His list looks as follows:

1. Hulk Hogan

2. Steve Austin

3. Ric Flair

* 4th spot is a three way tie *

4. Undertaker

4A. Pat Patterson

4B. Jackie Fargo

He wrote under the list, “Dusty [Rhodes] [and] myself are the back of Mt. Rushmore droppin’ devastating elbows baby. #PeoplesElbow #BionicElbow.”