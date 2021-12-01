Oh maybe we should tag to see if we can coexist. pic.twitter.com/UWCKIKrpqe

This was a shot at WWE's booking, as many fans have been critical of them often going to that concept frequently.

"Oh maybe we should tag to see if we can coexist."

Punk had a retort to this, saying the following:

"Punk has words with mjf so this week he fights a random opponent. This isnt trying to be hateful, i hope aew succeeds. But the story or rivalry buildups or reason for matchups is sore lacking. Except for a sprinkle of substance here and there, they could just pull names from hats"

Following tonight's match between CM Punk and Lee Moriarty, a fan took to Twitter to criticize the booking decision of having Punk going up against a "random" opponent.

CM Punk Cracks Joke About WWE's Booking When Fan Criticizes AEW's Booking

