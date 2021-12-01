CM Punk Cracks Joke About WWE's Booking When Fan Criticizes AEW's Booking
Posted By: Joe West on Dec 01, 2021
Following tonight's match between CM Punk and Lee Moriarty, a fan took to Twitter to criticize the booking decision of having Punk going up against a "random" opponent.
"
Punk has words with mjf so this week he fights a random opponent. This isnt trying to be hateful, i hope aew succeeds. But the story or rivalry buildups or reason for matchups is sore lacking. Except for a sprinkle of substance here and there, they could just pull names from hats"
Punk had a retort to this, saying the following:
"Oh maybe we should tag to see if we can coexist."
This was a shot at WWE's booking, as many fans have been critical of them often going to that concept frequently.
