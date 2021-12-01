Hikaru Shida has announced on her Twitter account that she will return to Japan for an upcoming event for the MAKAI project, where she plays Princess Tsuru.

CM Punk Cracks Joke About WWE's Booking When Fan Criticizes AEW's Booking

Following tonight's match between CM Punk and Lee Moriarty, a fan took to Twitter to criticize the booking decision of having Punk going up against a "random" opponent. "Punk has words with mjf so [...] Dec 01 - Following tonight's match between CM Punk and Lee Moriarty, a fan took to Twitter to criticize the booking decision of having Punk going up against a "random" opponent. "Punk has words with mjf so [...]

Fuego Del Sol Is Coming To GCW So Alive

GCW has announced that Fuego Del Sol is coming to their upcoming So Alive event in Dallas, Texas. His opponent has not yet been announced. *DALLAS UPDATE*Just Signed:FUEGO DEL SOL makes his GCW De[...] Dec 01 - GCW has announced that Fuego Del Sol is coming to their upcoming So Alive event in Dallas, Texas. His opponent has not yet been announced. *DALLAS UPDATE*Just Signed:FUEGO DEL SOL makes his GCW De[...]

Hikaru Shida Announces Return For MAKAI Project (as Princess Tsuru)

Hikaru Shida has announced on her Twitter account that she will return to Japan for an upcoming event for the MAKAI project, where she plays Princess Tsuru. 【日本での活動再開します！[...] Dec 01 - Hikaru Shida has announced on her Twitter account that she will return to Japan for an upcoming event for the MAKAI project, where she plays Princess Tsuru. 【日本での活動再開します！[...]

Stephanie McMahon Provides Status Updates On Vince McMahon Documentary, Gable Steveson & Ronda Rousey

Stephanie McMahon was a guest at the March of Dimes event, where someone asked her for an update regarding the Vince McMahon documentary that has been in production. "It's scheduled to release next[...] Dec 01 - Stephanie McMahon was a guest at the March of Dimes event, where someone asked her for an update regarding the Vince McMahon documentary that has been in production. "It's scheduled to release next[...]

Xavier Woods Hopes WWE 2K22 Is Good, Talks G4 Hosting Responsibilities & More

During an interview with Bleacher Report, Xavier Woods spoke about balancing his WWE career with his newfound G4 responsibilities. “It’s definitely some of the most fun I’ve ever [...] Dec 01 - During an interview with Bleacher Report, Xavier Woods spoke about balancing his WWE career with his newfound G4 responsibilities. “It’s definitely some of the most fun I’ve ever [...]

WATCH: WWE's The Bump (December 1st, 2021)

On today's edition of The Bump, Angel & Humberto stop by the studio to discuss their recent rise in the SmackDown tag team division. Also joining the show are Bron Breakker and Toxic Attraction, f[...] Dec 01 - On today's edition of The Bump, Angel & Humberto stop by the studio to discuss their recent rise in the SmackDown tag team division. Also joining the show are Bron Breakker and Toxic Attraction, f[...]

Tonight's AEW Dynamite Match Card (12/01/2021)

Tonight, AEW Dynamite comes to Atlanta, Georgia. The show is slated to feature the following: * Atlanta Street Fight: Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade El Idolo* TBS Championship Tournament Q[...] Dec 01 - Tonight, AEW Dynamite comes to Atlanta, Georgia. The show is slated to feature the following: * Atlanta Street Fight: Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade El Idolo* TBS Championship Tournament Q[...]

Advantage For Men's WarGames 2021 Match Decided

This Sunday at WarGames, Team 2.0 (Carmelo Hayes, Tony D'Angelo, Bron Breakker, & Grayson Waller) will do battle against Team Black & Gold (Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, LA Knight, & Pet[...] Nov 30 - This Sunday at WarGames, Team 2.0 (Carmelo Hayes, Tony D'Angelo, Bron Breakker, & Grayson Waller) will do battle against Team Black & Gold (Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, LA Knight, & Pet[...]

Update Card For NXT WarGames 2021 Pay-Per-View

Following Tuesday's WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network below is the updated card for this weekend's WarGames 2021 pay-per-view. - Men's WarGames Match: Team Black & Gold (Gargano, Ciampa, Dunne, Knight) [...] Nov 30 - Following Tuesday's WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network below is the updated card for this weekend's WarGames 2021 pay-per-view. - Men's WarGames Match: Team Black & Gold (Gargano, Ciampa, Dunne, Knight) [...]

AEW Dark Results (November 30th 2021)

It's Tuesday, you know what that means. It's time for AEW Dark as we move a day closer to Dynamite and Dark has once again stacked its card with a load of matches, 15 to be precise, from AEW Universal[...] Nov 30 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means. It's time for AEW Dark as we move a day closer to Dynamite and Dark has once again stacked its card with a load of matches, 15 to be precise, from AEW Universal[...]

Kyle O'Reilly And Von Wagner Set To Challenge For NXT Tag Team Titles At WarGames 2021

Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner vs. WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium is now official for the NXT WarGames event. During tonight's NXT 2.0 on USA Network, a [...] Nov 30 - Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner vs. WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium is now official for the NXT WarGames event. During tonight's NXT 2.0 on USA Network, a [...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Results - 11/30/21

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (November 30, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Welcome to NXT 2.0! Vic Joseph, W[...] Nov 30 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (November 30, 2021) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Welcome to NXT 2.0! Vic Joseph, W[...]

Women’s WarGames Advantage Set During Ladder Match on WWE NXT 2.0

We now know who has the advantage in the upcoming women’s WarGames match which will take this weekend following tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network. Kay Lee Ray defeated Dakota Kai on to[...] Nov 30 - We now know who has the advantage in the upcoming women’s WarGames match which will take this weekend following tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network. Kay Lee Ray defeated Dakota Kai on to[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Releases Rare VHS Tape of Slammiversary 2021

IMPACT Wrestling has announced the release of a pay-per-view VHS tape in 2021. The company announced an "extremely limited, collectors edition, double cassette VHS" of the 2021 Slammiversary pay-per-[...] Nov 30 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced the release of a pay-per-view VHS tape in 2021. The company announced an "extremely limited, collectors edition, double cassette VHS" of the 2021 Slammiversary pay-per-[...]

Big Swole Announces She Is Done With AEW

Big Swole issued a statement on her Twitter account tonight announcing she will not be renewing her contract with AEW. Satatement: "Over the past couple months my life has taken on the mantr[...] Nov 30 - Big Swole issued a statement on her Twitter account tonight announcing she will not be renewing her contract with AEW. Satatement: "Over the past couple months my life has taken on the mantr[...]

AEW Rampage Draws Lowest Viewership Since Launch - 11/26/21

The numbers are in for the latest episode of AEW Rampage on TNT. The show saw a viewership drop and also a dip in viewers in the 18-49 demographic. The one-hour pre-taped episode pulled in 431,000 vi[...] Nov 30 - The numbers are in for the latest episode of AEW Rampage on TNT. The show saw a viewership drop and also a dip in viewers in the 18-49 demographic. The one-hour pre-taped episode pulled in 431,000 vi[...]

WWE SmackDown Viewership Increases - 11/26/21

The numbers are in for the latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX which saw an increase in viewership. Friday’s 2-hour broadcast pulled in an average of 2.149 million viewers on FO[...] Nov 30 - The numbers are in for the latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX which saw an increase in viewership. Friday’s 2-hour broadcast pulled in an average of 2.149 million viewers on FO[...]

Ricochet Reveals How He Came Up With His Ring Name

Ricochet was a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about the origins of his ring name. “I’ve always had this urge, these feelings, this sense of thrill, sense of a[...] Nov 30 - Ricochet was a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about the origins of his ring name. “I’ve always had this urge, these feelings, this sense of thrill, sense of a[...]

Vince McMahon Recalls Wanting To Beat Up Bob Costas

Back in 2001, Vince McMahon did an interview on the HBO show, On The Record with Bob Costas. The interview included a heated exchange between the two due to both the XFL’s decline in viewership[...] Nov 30 - Back in 2001, Vince McMahon did an interview on the HBO show, On The Record with Bob Costas. The interview included a heated exchange between the two due to both the XFL’s decline in viewership[...]

Jim Ross Planning On Writing Another Book

During an Ask JR Anything Live session on AdFreeShows.com, Jim Ross spoke about the likelihood that he will be writing another book. “I’m going to write another book, it looks like. We&[...] Nov 30 - During an Ask JR Anything Live session on AdFreeShows.com, Jim Ross spoke about the likelihood that he will be writing another book. “I’m going to write another book, it looks like. We&[...]

Scotty 2 Hotty Is Coming To ISPW Valentine's Vengeance

It was recently reported that Scott 2 Hotty had requested his WWE release, stating that he no longer enjoyed the job. It has since been announced that Scotty is set for an upcoming ISPW event in Febr[...] Nov 30 - It was recently reported that Scott 2 Hotty had requested his WWE release, stating that he no longer enjoyed the job. It has since been announced that Scotty is set for an upcoming ISPW event in Febr[...]

Jake Hager on Josh Barnett: "I'm not working with that guy."

Jake Hager was recently a guest on , where he spoke about working in other pugilistic-style endeavors. “I would definitely want to dabble into anything wrestling, especially without striking.[...] Nov 30 - Jake Hager was recently a guest on , where he spoke about working in other pugilistic-style endeavors. “I would definitely want to dabble into anything wrestling, especially without striking.[...]

New Match Announced For Tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 On USA Network

WWE NXT 2.0 star Andre Chase has announced he will be wrestling Cameron Grimes on tonight’s episode of NXT on USA Network. Below is the updated card for tonight’s show: - Joe Gacy’[...] Nov 30 - WWE NXT 2.0 star Andre Chase has announced he will be wrestling Cameron Grimes on tonight’s episode of NXT on USA Network. Below is the updated card for tonight’s show: - Joe Gacy’[...]

WATCH: ROH Week By Week - ROH Six Man Tag Title Match Added To Final Battle Card

On the latest ROH Week By Week, it was announced that Shane Taylor Promotions (O’Shay Edwards, Moses, and Kaun) are set to defend the ROH Six-Man Tag Team titles against The Righteous trio of Vi[...] Nov 30 - On the latest ROH Week By Week, it was announced that Shane Taylor Promotions (O’Shay Edwards, Moses, and Kaun) are set to defend the ROH Six-Man Tag Team titles against The Righteous trio of Vi[...]