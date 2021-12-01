Stephanie McMahon Provides Status Updates On Vince McMahon Documentary, Gable Steveson & Ronda Rousey
Posted By: Joe West on Dec 01, 2021
Stephanie McMahon was a guest at the March of Dimes event, where someone asked her for an update regarding the Vince McMahon documentary that has been in production.
"It's scheduled to release next year in 2022. The timing is still TBD. I am equal parts excited and really nervous. I don't know what it's going to say, but it's going to capture his life and his story, which so richly deserves to be told."
Stephanie was asked about the possibility of a Ronda Rousey return.
"There is no official update on her return, but she is always welcome to come back, as long as she stays away from me."
And finally, Stephanie provided an update on Gable Steveson.
"He's still in school. When he's done with school, hopefully he's going to be part of the full-time roster. We have more announcements on the NIL program that will be talked about soon."
