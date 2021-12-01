Xavier Woods Hopes WWE 2K22 Is Good, Talks G4 Hosting Responsibilities & More

During an interview with Bleacher Report, Xavier Woods spoke about balancing his WWE career with his newfound G4 responsibilities.

“It’s definitely some of the most fun I’ve ever had, just getting to be in a new space that’s different from the wrestling space as far as an actual job goes. I’ve been dabbling in the space doing appearances here and doing gigs there, but with G4, it’s my job and that definitely feels different as opposed to what I was doing in the gaming space before, but I freaking love it. It’s a lot and stressful, especially trying to balance between doing interviews and time at home and time with wrestling and then time with the gaming stuff. It’s definitely a lot, but I feel if you want something, you’re going to carve out time to make it work, and this is very much what I’m trying to do right now.”

Woods spoke about the success of The New Day.

“It is [crazy], especially to look back now at where I was mentally at that time to where I am now. Just a completely different person. A lot of people say, ‘What will your life look like in five years? What about in 10 years? Do you think you’ll be a different person? Will your worries or needs or whatever change?’ When I was younger, I was thinking, ‘I’ll be the exact same person in 10 years as I am now. Yeah, I might be more mature, but the things that I want out of life are going to be the exact same.’ It’s like, no, man, I feel like you change every three or four years, honestly. Not that I’m a completely different person at this point in life, but I’m definitely more confident in my career and what I think I can do and bring to the table, which I think is a natural progression for not just wrestlers but for anyone in any career.”

Woods also spoke about the upcoming WWE 2K22 game.

“I hope that everything runs smooth and that it’s good. My thing is, I obviously have no part in making the game, I’m on the wrestling side of things. But I definitely have a stake in it because I am in it and it’s a wrestling game for the company that I am an independent contractor for. I’m pumped because everyone on the 2K team seems very excited about things and things seem promising. I can only keep my fingers crossed and hope for the best when it finally releases. I’m hoping this game brings back that equity with the gamer fans because I know it was hard to play some of them, to be honest,” Woods said. “They all have their good things and their great aspects, but as far as a fun video game is concerned, sometimes I’m just looking for that and I feel like the learning curve got a little intense. On this one, they said there’s remastered controls and all that stuff and I feel good about it. So, like I said, fingers crossed.”

Finally, Woods spoke about his current run on Smackdown.