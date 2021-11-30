WHO ELSE IS READY FOR #NXTWARGAMES ?!? #WWENXT https://t.co/Gb5j8gXcFP

The advantage for the men's WarGames match was determined on Tuesday's NXT 2.0 on USA Network with the NXT Universe voting for Johnny Gargano and Bron Breakker to face off in the ladder match. Breakker and Gargano closed the show with a closely contested encounter. Gargano was fingertips away from winning but was pulled down and slammed by Breakker, allowing him to grab the briefcase and win the match. After the bell, both teams came out and brawled in the ring to end the show.

This Sunday at WarGames, Team 2.0 (Carmelo Hayes, Tony D'Angelo, Bron Breakker, & Grayson Waller) will do battle against Team Black & Gold (Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, LA Knight, & Pete Dunne) in a WarGames match.

Advantage For Men's WarGames 2021 Match Decided

Update Card For NXT WarGames 2021 Pay-Per-View

AEW Dark Results (November 30th 2021)

Kyle O'Reilly And Von Wagner Set To Challenge For NXT Tag Team Titles At WarGames 2021

WWE NXT 2.0 Results - 11/30/21

Women’s WarGames Advantage Set During Ladder Match on WWE NXT 2.0

IMPACT Wrestling Releases Rare VHS Tape of Slammiversary 2021

Big Swole Announces She Is Done With AEW

AEW Rampage Draws Lowest Viewership Since Launch - 11/26/21

WWE SmackDown Viewership Increases - 11/26/21

Ricochet Reveals How He Came Up With His Ring Name

Vince McMahon Recalls Wanting To Beat Up Bob Costas

Jim Ross Planning On Writing Another Book

Scotty 2 Hotty Is Coming To ISPW Valentine's Vengeance

Jake Hager on Josh Barnett: "I'm not working with that guy."

New Match Announced For Tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 On USA Network

WATCH: ROH Week By Week - ROH Six Man Tag Title Match Added To Final Battle Card

NWA To Air Ten Pounds Of Gold Special Ahead Of Hard Times 2 PPV

Preview For Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 Episode – Two Ladder Matches and More

AEW Dark Card Updated, 14 Matches Will Now Take Place

Roman Reigns-Seth Rollins Face-Off Took Place After Monday's WWE RAW

Triple H’s Recent Cardiac Event Described As 'Very, Very, Very Serious'

CM Punk Match Announced for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite On TNT

Trish Stratus To Make Appearance For WWE Next Month

