Update Card For NXT WarGames 2021 Pay-Per-View
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 30, 2021
Following Tuesday's WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network below is the updated card for this weekend's WarGames 2021 pay-per-view.
- Men's WarGames Match: Team Black & Gold (Gargano, Ciampa, Dunne, Knight) vs Team NXT 2.0 (Breakker, Waller, Hayes & D'Angelo. Advantage: Team NXT 2.0.
- Women's WarGames Match: Toxic Attraction & Dakota Kai vs Io Shirai, Kay Lee Ray, Raquel Gonzalez & Cora Jade. Advantage: Ray/Gonzalez/Jade/Shirai.
- NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Roderick Strong(c) vs Joe Gacy
- NXT Tag Team Championship: Imperium(c) vs Kyle O'Reilly & Von Wagner - Hair vs Hair Match: Cameron Grimes vs Duke Hudson
