AEW Dark Results (November 30th 2021)

Posted By: Jonny Knapp on Nov 30, 2021

AEW Dark Results (November 30th 2021)

It's Tuesday, you know what that means. It's time for AEW Dark as we move a day closer to Dynamite and Dark has once again stacked its card with a load of matches, 15 to be precise, from AEW Universal in Orlando, Florida so let's not waste any time and join Taz & Excalibur on commentary to find out what happens.

The Pinnacle (Wardlow & Shawn Spears) defeated Bear Country (Bear Boulder & Bear Bronson) via Pinfall (8:09)

Spears starts out taking the Bears too lightly and ends up in trouble but Wardlow doesn't make the same mistake when he tags in. He still ends up in a little trouble against Boulder and Bronson takes Wardlow and Spears out with a Tope Suicida to the outside. The Pinnacle then turn the screw as Wardlow comes in and beats down Bear Bronson but when he goes for the Powerbomb, Bronson powers out and then tags out to Boulder who runs wild on both opponents before getting only a one from a Powerslam on Wardlow. Bear Country go for their Electric Chair Splash double team but Bronson falls into Wardlow's Casualty of War to allow Spears to get the pin. Nice finish.

KiLynn King defeated Renee Michelle via Pinfall (2:54)

A good back and forth in this one with Renee Michelle getting in more offence than she has before in AEW but KiLynn catches her with the Kingdom Falls and that's all she wrote.

Santana & Ortiz defeated Brandon Gore & Gus De La Vega via Pinfall (3:10)

Santana & Ortiz continue their march towards the number one ranking and hopefully the title run they deserve here. They've been working a lot on Dark and Elevation and this is another impressive victory against Brandon Gore and Gus De La Vega here.

Skye Blue defeated La Rosa Negra via Pinfall (2:14)

Skye Blue has started showing up on Dark and Elevation a little more again recently and she has a tough match against a debuting La Rosa Negra here but she manages to come out on top in the end following a Flatliner.

Alan '5' Angels w/ -1 defeated Mike Reed via Pinfall (2:27)

Alan Angels needs to perform in front of his boss, -1. Luckily for him he makes this one look relatively easy as he puts away Mike Reed with the Wing Snapper.

Ryo Mizunami defeated Dani Jordyn via Pinfall (2:53)

Ryo Mizunami makes light work of Dani Jordyn here and she looks great doing it. She's far too powerful.

The Butcher w/ Matt Hardy, The Bunny & Jora Johl defeated Michael Martinez via Pinfall (1:14)

I can't remember the last time we saw big Butch in singles action and he jumps Michael Martinez before the bell and then takes him apart quickly. Love the Butcher.

Julia Hart defeated Nikita Knight via Pinfall (3:18)

Julia has to endure a lot in this one including getting dropped on her head from a Michinoku Driver from Nikita Knight. She recovers to pick up the win with the splitting leg Bulldog.

Infinito defeated Ray Jaz via Pinfall (3:48)

Infinito is a new guy who comes out in a full body suit and has a good back and forth with Ray Jaz but eventually puts him away with a roll up following a lengthy airplane spin. Impressive debut for this mystery man.

Leyla Hirsch defeated Sahara Seven via Submission (1:32)

Leyla Hirsch has a great showing here as she puts away Sahara Seven quickly with a Juji Gatame.

The Varsity Blonds (Griff Garrison & Bryan Pillman Jr) w/ Julia Hart defeated The Factory (Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo) via Pinfall (7:25)

This is our most competitive match since the opener on this episode of Dark and we get some nice back and forth action as neither team can get the upper hand for long early on. Eventually Pillman gets stuck in the ring getting beaten down by The Factory, mostly Comoroto, but he makes some separation to allow Garrison to come in and look great from the hot tag. Comoroto breaks Griff in half with a huge spear and tries to hit a Gorilla Press Slam but Garrison escapes and Pillman comes in and, following an assist from Griff, pins Comoroto with a Sunset Flip.

Tony Schiavone comes in after the match and puts over The Varsity Blonds' 2021 and then Griff says that the Varsity Blonds will have some gold soon.

Tony Nese defeated D'Marceo James via Pinfall (2:43)

Ahead of his TNT title match on Dynamite tomorrow, Tony Nese puts on a show here for the Orlando crowd and then puts D'Marceo James away with the Running Knee.

HFO (Matt Hardy & Jora Johl) defeated Baron Black and Prince Agballah via Pinfall (4:42)

Baron Black returns to AEW Dark with another friend, yet another giant black man. Baron and Prince Agballah look good as they beat down Jora Johl for a while but he fights back and brings in Matt Hardy and he and Johl beat down Baron Black. Black manages to hit a big Backstabber on Johl to make the tag and Prince Agballah comes in but he gets caught out by Johl and then Hardy gets the pin following the Twist of Fate.

Ethan Page defeated Fuego Del Sol via Pinfall (8:40)

Fuego tries to fight in this one but Ethan Page is the bigger and stronger competitor and despite his best efforts, Ethan puts him away with the Ego's Edge after a really fun match.

Adam Cole defeated Anthony Greene via Pinfall (9:29)

Main Event time as we get a clash of two men who swapped one black and gold brand for another. Anthony Greene puts on a good display after eating a lot of offence early on but realistically, he was never going to get the better of Adam Cole. Cole lowers the Boom and gets the win following a really fun match between two good wrestlers.

That's quite enough excitement for one night. Too many matches on AEW Dark again and with a 90-minute run time, I much preferred the 45 minutes of Dark Elevation this week, but I digress. I'll be back for AEW Dynamite tomorrow and I'll be on Twitter @0r4n93_C4551dy until then. Adios.


