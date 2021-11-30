AEW Rampage Draws Lowest Viewership Since Launch - 11/26/21

This is the lowest total viewership and also set the second-lowest lowest key demo since the show launched a few months ago.

The show ranked #17 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night

The one-hour pre-taped episode pulled in 431,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT. The viewership was down on last week's 556,000 viewers and a 0.22 rating, according to a report from Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

The numbers are in for the latest episode of AEW Rampage on TNT. The show saw a viewership drop and also a dip in viewers in the 18-49 demographic.

