Nov 30 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced the release of a pay-per-view VHS tape in 2021. The company announced an "extremely limited, collectors edition, double cassette VHS" of the 2021 Slammiversary pay-per-[...]
Big Swole Announces She Is Done With AEW Big Swole issued a statement on her Twitter account tonight announcing she will not be renewing her contract with AEW. Satatement: "Over the past couple months my life has taken on the mantr[...]
Nov 30 - The numbers are in for the latest episode of AEW Rampage on TNT. The show saw a viewership drop and also a dip in viewers in the 18-49 demographic. The one-hour pre-taped episode pulled in 431,000 vi[...]
WWE SmackDown Viewership Increases - 11/26/21 The numbers are in for the latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX which saw an increase in viewership. Friday’s 2-hour broadcast pulled in an average of 2.149 million viewers on FO[...]
Nov 30 - Back in 2001, Vince McMahon did an interview on the HBO show, On The Record with Bob Costas. The interview included a heated exchange between the two due to both the XFL’s decline in viewership[...]
Jim Ross Planning On Writing Another Book During an Ask JR Anything Live session on AdFreeShows.com, Jim Ross spoke about the likelihood that he will be writing another book. “I’m going to write another book, it looks like. We&[...]
Nov 30 - It was recently reported that Scott 2 Hotty had requested his WWE release, stating that he no longer enjoyed the job. It has since been announced that Scotty is set for an upcoming ISPW event in Febr[...]
Nov 30 - Jake Hager was recently a guest on , where he spoke about working in other pugilistic-style endeavors. “I would definitely want to dabble into anything wrestling, especially without striking.[...]
Nov 30 - On the latest ROH Week By Week, it was announced that Shane Taylor Promotions (O’Shay Edwards, Moses, and Kaun) are set to defend the ROH Six-Man Tag Team titles against The Righteous trio of Vi[...]
Nov 30 - NWA will be airing a special edition of their Ten Pounds of Gold series, which will take a look at the recent rivalry between Nick Aldis and current reigning NWA worlds champion, Trevor Murdoch. Pres[...]
Nov 30 - AEW has updated the announced match card for Tuesday's AEW Dark on YouTube, with 14 matches set to take place. Below are the matches announced: - Anthony Greene vs. Adam Cole- Skye Blue vs. La Rosa [...]
Nov 30 - Following Monday's WWE RAW going off-air, there was somewhat of a Shield reunion after the broadcast. Roman Reigns and The Usoswalked out to the ring for their dark match just as Seth Rollins was mak[...]
Nov 30 - Triple H has been absent from WWE NXT duties for a while now due to health issues and there is no idea as to when he might resume his work for the brand. In an update on Triple H's health, Dave Meltz[...]
Nov 30 - AEW has announced a new match has been added to this week’s AEW Dynamite on TNT, which will see CM Punk vs. Lee Moriarty. Punk also wrestled on last week's Dynamite where he beat QT Marshall an[...]
Trish Stratus To Make Appearance For WWE Next Month WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus is returning to the company for one night next month. WWE is scheduled to hold a live event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada at the Coca-Cola Coliseum on Wednesday, Decembe[...]
WWE Monday Night RAW Results [11/29/2021] WWE's Monday Night RAW kicked off an action packed show on November 29th, 2021 which saw the return of The Miz, who interrupted Edge and launched what is quickly becoming a bitter, personal feud. Her[...]
Nov 29 - It has been announced that Becky Lynch will be defending the Raw Women's Championship against Liv Morgan on next week's episode of Monday Night Raw. BREAKING NEWS: @BeckyLynchWWE will defend t[...]
AEW Dark Elevation Results (November 29th 2021) It's Monday, you know what that means. Another week in the wrestling world begins with AEW Dark Elevation on YouTube. 7 matches on the card for tonight and a starting commentary team of Excalibur, Pau[...]
Nov 29 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, it was announced that WWE Champion Big E will be defending his championship against former WWE Champion and former Universal Champion, Seth Rollins. B[...]
Nov 29 - Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has reported the viewership details for last week’s AEW Dynamite, which were delayed due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Dynamite pulled in an average of 898[...]