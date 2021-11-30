WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Vince McMahon Recalls Wanting To Beat Up Bob Costas
Posted By: Joe West on Nov 30, 2021
Back in 2001, Vince McMahon did an interview on the HBO show, On The Record with Bob Costas.
The interview included a heated exchange between the two due to both the XFL’s decline in viewership and Costas’ issues with WWE's programming.
The New York Post reports that in a new book by Jim Miller, “Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers,” Vince McMahon is quoted as saying the following:
“Once we were doing the interview, he kept interrupting me and interrupting me, and bringing up topics that had nothing to do with what we were supposed to be talking about. He kept trying to do the ‘I gotcha’ kind of thing. It was clear he didn’t want to hear any of my answers.
“The other problem was that Bob is so freaking pompous. The entire time he acted like he was above me and was just using me to show how great he was. I was sitting there really pissed off and started thinking, I wish he wasn’t 5-feet high and 140 pounds. If he was 6-5 and 295, he would deserve to get the s–t beat out of him. I could have really given them some great television.”
Costas recalled how the post-interview went.
“He stormed off and you could hear the doors slamming behind him. It takes some strength, by the way, to slam the doors of the studio. Those doors aren’t like the door to your kitchen. I could hear them slam.”
“The following day the phone rings, and it’s McMahon. ‘Bob, let’s make it two out of three. You took last night. I want a rematch.’ I said, ‘Great.’ We did another one a year later that was less heated, was still a good exchange, but it wasn’t as memorable as the first one.”