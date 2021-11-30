Vince McMahon Recalls Wanting To Beat Up Bob Costas

Back in 2001, Vince McMahon did an interview on the HBO show, On The Record with Bob Costas.

The interview included a heated exchange between the two due to both the XFL’s decline in viewership and Costas’ issues with WWE's programming.

The New York Post reports that in a new book by Jim Miller, “Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers,” Vince McMahon is quoted as saying the following:

“Once we were doing the interview, he kept interrupting me and interrupting me, and bringing up topics that had nothing to do with what we were supposed to be talking about. He kept trying to do the ‘I gotcha’ kind of thing. It was clear he didn’t want to hear any of my answers. “The other problem was that Bob is so freaking pompous. The entire time he acted like he was above me and was just using me to show how great he was. I was sitting there really pissed off and started thinking, I wish he wasn’t 5-feet high and 140 pounds. If he was 6-5 and 295, he would deserve to get the s–t beat out of him. I could have really given them some great television.”

Costas recalled how the post-interview went.