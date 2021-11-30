Jake Hager on Josh Barnett: "I'm not working with that guy."

Jake Hager was recently a guest on , where he spoke about working in other pugilistic-style endeavors.

“I would definitely want to dabble into anything wrestling, especially without striking. Getting punched just sucks, it just does. I would definitely want to dabble in that, but if you’re talking about a certain guy’s promotion, I’m not working with that guy. Desperation is a stinky cologne Renee, and everyone wants to be a pro wrestler.”

The "certain guy's promotion" that Hager is referencing is Josh Barnett's Bloodsport. Hager followed up with answering a question about where his beef with Barnett started.

“I don’t know. Some old man with a walking stick started coming at me on Twitter, and I kicked the stick out from underneath him and kept on walking.”\

The tweet in question is when Jake Hager had made some comments hyping up his MMA career, and Barnett replied with the following: