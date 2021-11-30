WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
AEW Dark Card Updated, 14 Matches Will Now Take Place
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 30, 2021
- Anthony Greene vs. Adam Cole
- Skye Blue vs. La Rosa Negra - Ethan Page vs. Fuego Del Sol - Bear Country vs. Shawn Spears & Wardlow - Mike Reed vs. Dark Order’s 5 - Ryo Mizunami vs. Dani Jordyn - Michael Martinez vs. The Butcher - Baron Black & Prince Agballah vs. Matt Hardy & Jora Johl - D’Marceo James vs. Tony Nese - Gus De La Vega & Brandon Gore vs. Santana & Ortiz - Nikita Knight vs. Julia Hart - Ray Jaz vs. Infinito - Leyla Hirsch vs. Sahara Seven - Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto vs. Varsity Blonds
