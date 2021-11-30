AEW Dark Card Updated, 14 Matches Will Now Take Place

- Anthony Greene vs. Adam Cole - Skye Blue vs. La Rosa Negra - Ethan Page vs. Fuego Del Sol - Bear Country vs. Shawn Spears & Wardlow - Mike Reed vs. Dark Order’s 5 - Ryo Mizunami vs. Dani Jordyn - Michael Martinez vs. The Butcher - Baron Black & Prince Agballah vs. Matt Hardy & Jora Johl - D’Marceo James vs. Tony Nese - Gus De La Vega & Brandon Gore vs. Santana & Ortiz - Nikita Knight vs. Julia Hart - Ray Jaz vs. Infinito - Leyla Hirsch vs. Sahara Seven - Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto vs. Varsity Blonds

AEW has updated the announced match card for Tuesday's AEW Dark on YouTube, with 14 matches set to take place.

New Match Announced For Tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 On USA Network

WWE NXT 2.0 star Andre Chase has announced he will be wrestling Cameron Grimes on tonight’s episode of NXT on USA Network. Below is the updated[...] Nov 30 - WWE NXT 2.0 star Andre Chase has announced he will be wrestling Cameron Grimes on tonight’s episode of NXT on USA Network. Below is the updated[...]

WATCH: ROH Week By Week - ROH Six Man Tag Title Match Added To Final Battle Card

On the latest ROH Week By Week, it was announced that Shane Taylor Promotions (O’Shay Edwards, Moses, and Kaun) are set to defend the ROH Six-Ma[...] Nov 30 - On the latest ROH Week By Week, it was announced that Shane Taylor Promotions (O’Shay Edwards, Moses, and Kaun) are set to defend the ROH Six-Ma[...]

NWA To Air Ten Pounds Of Gold Special Ahead Of Hard Times 2 PPV

NWA will be airing a special edition of their Ten Pounds of Gold series, which will take a look at the recent rivalry between Nick Aldis and current r[...] Nov 30 - NWA will be airing a special edition of their Ten Pounds of Gold series, which will take a look at the recent rivalry between Nick Aldis and current r[...]

Preview For Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 Episode – Two Ladder Matches and More

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on USA Network will be the final ahead of Sunday’s WarGames event. Two WarGames Advantage Ladder Matches wi[...] Nov 30 - Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on USA Network will be the final ahead of Sunday’s WarGames event. Two WarGames Advantage Ladder Matches wi[...]

Roman Reigns-Seth Rollins Face-Off Took Place After Monday's WWE RAW

Following Monday's WWE RAW going off-air, there was somewhat of a Shield reunion after the broadcast. Roman Reigns and The Usoswalked out to the ring[...] Nov 30 - Following Monday's WWE RAW going off-air, there was somewhat of a Shield reunion after the broadcast. Roman Reigns and The Usoswalked out to the ring[...]

Triple H’s Recent Cardiac Event Described As 'Very, Very, Very Serious'

Triple H has been absent from WWE NXT duties for a while now due to health issues and there is no idea as to when he might resume his work for the bra[...] Nov 30 - Triple H has been absent from WWE NXT duties for a while now due to health issues and there is no idea as to when he might resume his work for the bra[...]

CM Punk Match Announced for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite On TNT

AEW has announced a new match has been added to this week’s AEW Dynamite on TNT, which will see CM Punk vs. Lee Moriarty. Punk also wrestled on[...] Nov 30 - AEW has announced a new match has been added to this week’s AEW Dynamite on TNT, which will see CM Punk vs. Lee Moriarty. Punk also wrestled on[...]

Trish Stratus To Make Appearance For WWE Next Month

WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus is returning to the company for one night next month. WWE is scheduled to hold a live event in Toronto, Ontario, Cana[...] Nov 30 - WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus is returning to the company for one night next month. WWE is scheduled to hold a live event in Toronto, Ontario, Cana[...]

WWE Monday Night RAW Results [11/29/2021]

WWE's Monday Night RAW kicked off an action packed show on November 29th, 2021 which saw the return of The Miz, who interrupted Edge and launched what[...] Nov 30 - WWE's Monday Night RAW kicked off an action packed show on November 29th, 2021 which saw the return of The Miz, who interrupted Edge and launched what[...]

The Miz & Maryse Return to Monday Night Raw, Interrupt Edge's Promo

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Hall of Famer Edge made hist first appearance on Raw since being traded to the Red Brand [...] Nov 29 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Hall of Famer Edge made hist first appearance on Raw since being traded to the Red Brand [...]

Becky Lynch to Defend Raw Women's Title Against Liv Morgan Next Monday

It has been announced that Becky Lynch will be defending the Raw Women's Championship against Liv Morgan on next week's episode of Monday Night R[...] Nov 29 - It has been announced that Becky Lynch will be defending the Raw Women's Championship against Liv Morgan on next week's episode of Monday Night R[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (November 29th 2021)

It's Monday, you know what that means. Another week in the wrestling world begins with AEW Dark Elevation on YouTube. 7 matches on the card for tonigh[...] Nov 29 - It's Monday, you know what that means. Another week in the wrestling world begins with AEW Dark Elevation on YouTube. 7 matches on the card for tonigh[...]

Seth Rollins to Challenge Big E for WWE Championship at WWE Day 1

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, it was announced that WWE Champion Big E will be defending his championship against former WWE Champion[...] Nov 29 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, it was announced that WWE Champion Big E will be defending his championship against former WWE Champion[...]

Heath Slater Says Michael Hayes Used To Hit On His Mom

During a recent appearance on the Talk ‘n Shop podcast, former WWE Superstar Heath Slater revealed WWE Hall Of Famer Michael Hayes use[...] Nov 29 - During a recent appearance on the Talk ‘n Shop podcast, former WWE Superstar Heath Slater revealed WWE Hall Of Famer Michael Hayes use[...]

AEW Dynamite Viewership Down For Thanksgiving Eve Episode

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has reported the viewership details for last week’s AEW Dynamite, which were delayed due to the Thanksgiv[...] Nov 29 - Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has reported the viewership details for last week’s AEW Dynamite, which were delayed due to the Thanksgiv[...]

Two Title Matches Announced For Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced two title matches for tonight’s RAW as Damian Priest will defend the United States Title against Apollo Crews on USA Network. [...] Nov 29 - WWE has announced two title matches for tonight’s RAW as Damian Priest will defend the United States Title against Apollo Crews on USA Network. [...]

Melina Reveals Why She Was Glad She Got Released From WWE

Melina recently did a virtual meet and greet with the Asylum Wrestling Store, where she spoke about her match against Deonna Purrazzo at NWA EmPowerrr[...] Nov 29 - Melina recently did a virtual meet and greet with the Asylum Wrestling Store, where she spoke about her match against Deonna Purrazzo at NWA EmPowerrr[...]

Jimmy Korderas Thinks Becky Lynch Is Going To Turn Babyface

Jimmy Korderas was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where he discussed the promo Becky Lynch cut after Survivor Series. “That’s [...] Nov 29 - Jimmy Korderas was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where he discussed the promo Becky Lynch cut after Survivor Series. “That’s [...]

AEW Dynamite & Rampage Are Coming To Washington DC

All Elite Wrestling has announced they will be holding Dynamite and Rampage events on January 19th & 21st in Washington, DC. The shows will take p[...] Nov 29 - All Elite Wrestling has announced they will be holding Dynamite and Rampage events on January 19th & 21st in Washington, DC. The shows will take p[...]

Bully Ray Recalls Vince McMahon Sneaking Up Behind Him And Getting Him In A Waist Lock

During a recent Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray spoke about Vince McMahon and revealed he has no hard feelings towards him. “Vince, I have not o[...] Nov 29 - During a recent Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray spoke about Vince McMahon and revealed he has no hard feelings towards him. “Vince, I have not o[...]

Eric Bischoff Gives Thoughts On AEW Signing So Many Free Agents

During a Q&A with AdFreeShows.com, Eric Bischoff was asked about his thoughts on AEW signing up so many free agents. “We don’t know[...] Nov 29 - During a Q&A with AdFreeShows.com, Eric Bischoff was asked about his thoughts on AEW signing up so many free agents. “We don’t know[...]

Madusa To Have Creative Role In NWA Hard Times 2

Madusa was recently a guest on the Battlegrounds podcast, where she spoke about having a creative role in the upcoming NWA Hard Times 2 event. &ldq[...] Nov 29 - Madusa was recently a guest on the Battlegrounds podcast, where she spoke about having a creative role in the upcoming NWA Hard Times 2 event. &ldq[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Title Match Announced For NWA Hard Times 2 PPV

Mickie James is set to defend her IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts title against Kiera Hogan at the NWA’s Hard Times 2 pay-per-view this Saturday from[...] Nov 29 - Mickie James is set to defend her IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts title against Kiera Hogan at the NWA’s Hard Times 2 pay-per-view this Saturday from[...]