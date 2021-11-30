Triple H’s Recent Cardiac Event Described As 'Very, Very, Very Serious'

Triple H has been absent from WWE NXT duties for a while now due to health issues and there is no idea as to when he might resume his work for the brand.

In an update on Triple H's health, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer provided an update on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast.

He revealed Triple H has not been backstage at WWE events since his heart-related issues when he underwent heart surgery back in September following a cardiac event. WWE at the time did not provide any details as to what actually happened although they did not Hunter was expected to make a full recovery.

Meltzer noted Triple H's situation was, "very, very, very serious," according to a source.

Recently on the Wrestling Observer board, Meltzer responded to speculation about Triple H possibly leaving WWE to start his own wrestling company. Meltzer debunked this rumor was spread across social media and said, "He has serious health issues nor does he have the money to be able to start a company," Meltzer added, "This is much to do about nothing."

Triple H was recently spotted with the rest of the McMahon family touring the new WWE Headquarters building.