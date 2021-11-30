Trish Stratus To Make Appearance For WWE Next Month

WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus is returning to the company for one night next month.

WWE is scheduled to hold a live event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada at the Coca-Cola Coliseum on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Trish Stratus has announced on her website that she will be hosting the event, saying, "Excited to step through that curtain and feel the energy of the WWE Universe one more time. Let’s do this Toronto!"

The show will feature RAW talent such as Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, Riddle, Finn Balor, AJ Styles, Omos, and Damian Priest and more.