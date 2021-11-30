WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Monday Night RAW Results [11/29/2021] WWE's Monday Night RAW kicked off an action packed show on November 29th, 2021 which saw the return of The Miz, who interrupted Edge and launched what is quickly becoming a bitter, personal feud. Her[...]
Nov 30 - WWE's Monday Night RAW kicked off an action packed show on November 29th, 2021 which saw the return of The Miz, who interrupted Edge and launched what is quickly becoming a bitter, personal feud. Her[...]
Nov 29 - It has been announced that Becky Lynch will be defending the Raw Women's Championship against Liv Morgan on next week's episode of Monday Night Raw. BREAKING NEWS: @BeckyLynchWWE will defend t[...]
Nov 29
AEW Dark Elevation Results (November 29th 2021) It's Monday, you know what that means. Another week in the wrestling world begins with AEW Dark Elevation on YouTube. 7 matches on the card for tonight and a starting commentary team of Excalibur, Pau[...]
Nov 29 - It's Monday, you know what that means. Another week in the wrestling world begins with AEW Dark Elevation on YouTube. 7 matches on the card for tonight and a starting commentary team of Excalibur, Pau[...]
Nov 29 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, it was announced that WWE Champion Big E will be defending his championship against former WWE Champion and former Universal Champion, Seth Rollins. B[...]
Nov 29 - Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has reported the viewership details for last week’s AEW Dynamite, which were delayed due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Dynamite pulled in an average of 898[...]
Nov 29 - WWE has announced two title matches for tonight’s RAW as Damian Priest will defend the United States Title against Apollo Crews on USA Network. Also on tonight’s show, RK-Bro will face th[...]
Nov 29 - Melina recently did a virtual meet and greet with the Asylum Wrestling Store, where she spoke about her match against Deonna Purrazzo at NWA EmPowerrr. "Oh my goodness, that meant so much to me [ma[...]
Nov 29 - All Elite Wrestling has announced they will be holding Dynamite and Rampage events on January 19th & 21st in Washington, DC. The shows will take place at the Entertainment & Sports Arena. Tic[...]
Nov 29 - During a recent Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray spoke about Vince McMahon and revealed he has no hard feelings towards him. “Vince, I have not one bad word to say about Vince. Vince took very go[...]
Nov 29 - During a Q&A with AdFreeShows.com, Eric Bischoff was asked about his thoughts on AEW signing up so many free agents. “We don’t know what AEW’s strategies are. We don’t k[...]
Nov 29
Madusa To Have Creative Role In NWA Hard Times 2 Madusa was recently a guest on the Battlegrounds podcast, where she spoke about having a creative role in the upcoming NWA Hard Times 2 event. “My highlight for that whole weekend was, one, b[...]
Nov 29 - Madusa was recently a guest on the Battlegrounds podcast, where she spoke about having a creative role in the upcoming NWA Hard Times 2 event. “My highlight for that whole weekend was, one, b[...]
Nov 29 - Mickie James is set to defend her IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts title against Kiera Hogan at the NWA’s Hard Times 2 pay-per-view this Saturday from GPB Studios in Atlanta, airing on FITE TV. &ldqu[...]
Nov 29 - Jim Ross is one of the most beloved figures in wrestling and he is keeping fans updated with his skin cancer battle. WWE Hall Of Fame and current AEW announcer Jim Ross took to Twitter today to revea[...]
Nov 29
Ricochet Has No Desire To Turn Heel, Explains Why Ricochet was recently interviewed on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about why he doesn't have any desire to turn Heel right now. "I mean, the thing about Ricochet is one of the ke[...]
Nov 29 - Ricochet was recently interviewed on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about why he doesn't have any desire to turn Heel right now. "I mean, the thing about Ricochet is one of the ke[...]
Nov 29
John Cena's Peacemaker Says 'F*** Aquaman' The latest preview for HBO Max’s "Peacemaker" was released over the weekend during San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition. In the video, WWE veteran John Cena who plays Peacemaker gets into a war [...]
Nov 29 - The latest preview for HBO Max’s "Peacemaker" was released over the weekend during San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition. In the video, WWE veteran John Cena who plays Peacemaker gets into a war [...]
Nov 29 - Tommy Dreamer recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about Vince McMahon not wanting Paul Heyman involved in ECW One Night Stand. “I always got along with him from early ECW w[...]
Nov 29 - Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax revealed on her Twitter that she’s unlikely to wrestle again. She also wanted to make it clear that Lina Fanene is her real name and not a "ring" name as has [...]
Nov 29 - Ric Flair is said to have almost dropped one of his prestigious 16 world title reigns to get the "Russian Nightmare" Nikita Koloff out of retirement. Koloff recently appeared on The Two Man Power Tri[...]
Nov 29
Jeff Hardy Recalls Being Upset With Vince McMahon WWE veteran Jeff Hardy revealed he was not pleased with his match at WrestleMania 25. During his appearance on the latest edition of "The Broken Skull Sessions" on WWE Network, "The Charismatic Enigm[...]
Nov 29 - WWE veteran Jeff Hardy revealed he was not pleased with his match at WrestleMania 25. During his appearance on the latest edition of "The Broken Skull Sessions" on WWE Network, "The Charismatic Enigm[...]
Nov 29 - CM Punk and MJF’s promo battle that took place on last week's AEW Dynamite has been the talk of the pro wrestling world with many praising it as one of the best segments in a long time. One sta[...]
Nov 29
Preview For Tonight’s WWE RAW – Edge Returns! Tonight’s WWE RAW on USA Network will air live from the UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. Some SmackDown roster Superstars are advertised for the dark main but it remains unclear i[...]
Nov 29 - Tonight’s WWE RAW on USA Network will air live from the UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. Some SmackDown roster Superstars are advertised for the dark main but it remains unclear i[...]
Nov 29 - Earlier this month, Seth Rollins was attacked by fan at Monday Night RAW. Fans mostly seemed to assume it was just a crazed fan taking kayfabe too seriously and trying to attack the heel, but it seems[...]