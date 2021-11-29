WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
The Miz & Maryse Return to Monday Night Raw, Interrupt Edge's Promo
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Nov 29, 2021
On tonight's episode of
Monday Night Raw, WWE Hall of Famer Edge made hist first appearance on Raw since being traded to the Red Brand in the 2021 WWE Draft. His in-ring promo was interrupted by the return of The Miz and Maryse Ouellet-Mizanin.
