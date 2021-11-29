AEW Dark Elevation Results (November 29th 2021)

It's Monday, you know what that means. Another week in the wrestling world begins with AEW Dark Elevation on YouTube. 7 matches on the card for tonight and a starting commentary team of Excalibur, Paul Wight and Eddie Kingston (who misses Schiavone) so with that information provided, let's get straight to the wrestling!

Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura, The Bunny & Diamante w/ Vickie Guerrero & Mei Suruga defeated Ryo Mizunami, Leyla Hirsch, Julia Hart & Skye Blue via Pinfall (6:40)

We're starting off with an 8-person tag including some ladies we haven't seen in a while and this is a good way to get everyone some ring time with the experience of Emi and Ryo. Mizunami starts off with The Bunny and then eventually Nyla comes in and Ryo spears both of her opponents. The match breaks down earlier as Ryo tags in Leyla and their team all enter the ring. Leyla ends up getting beaten down by Nyla and then the rest of her team. Leyla gets the separation eventually and tags in hometown girl Skye Blue who runs wild for a while but Julia Hart tags herself in and Nyla catches her off the top rope with a big chop and then finishes her off with the Beast Bomb. This one is messy as you'd expect but it's always fun watching Nyla.

TayJay (Tay Conti & Anna Jay) defeated Alice Crowley & Missa Kate via Submission (1:50)

Tay Conti and Missa Kate go back and forth with Tay having the upper hand mostly before they both tag out to their partners. Anna Jay dominates Alice Crowley and then Anna locks in the Queenslayer whilst Tay takes out Missa with the Pump Kick. Academic.

Santana & Ortiz defeated Brayden Lee & Isaiah Moore via Pinfall (2:58)

Another tag team match and another quick one as Santana dominates Brayden Lee and then tags out to Ortiz who does the same. They let Isaiah Moore tag in just to subject him to some of the same treatment. Moore manages a quick Pele kick but Ortiz recovers quickly. Santana takes out Brayden Lee with a Moonsault then tags in and they hit a flurry of offence culminating in a big Discus Lariat for the pinfall.

Tony Nese defeated Vic Capri via Pinfall (2:15)

Tony Nese goes up against crowd favourite and AEW debutant Vic Capri and begins the match cockily but dominantly as he starts to take control but it doesn't take long for Capri to begin firing back. Nese then hits a couple of nice moves incorporating the ropes to get Capri down. He's not taking his opponent seriously enough but as soon as he does, he hits a huge Pump-Handle-Sit-Out Piledriver to end Capri's evening.

The Hardy Family Office (Matt Hardy, The Blade & Isiah Kassidy) w/ The Bunny defeated The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson & Alan '5' Angels) via Pinfall (6:20)

Mark Henry replaces Eddie Kingston on commentary from here. Matt Hardy and his goons jump the Dark Order before the bell and once the bell rings, they immediately start beating down Alan Angels and making quick tags. Angels hasn't even taken off his shirt but he eventually fights off all three opponents to try and make the tag but Kassidy & Blade remove Uno & Grayson from the apron and Matt Hardy makes Angels have to start again. Kassidy comes in and misses a senton and Angels eventually tags out to Stu Grayson who comes in like a house on fire and runs wild. He eventually gets tagged out by Uno who maintains the momentum and almost pins Blade with a reverse DDT. Blade fights his way back in to the match and then both men tag out to Alan Angels and Matt Hardy respectively. Angels hits a Twist of Fate and then a Frog Splash but somehow Hardy kicks out. Hardy comes back and Angels fights him off the top rope and then reverses a Side Effect into a roll up for two but Angels gets caught with a shot from Kassidy on the outside and then Matt does hit the Twist of Fate for the win.

Jay Lethal defeated Trenton Storm via Pinfall (2:12)

Trenton Storm comes out of the blocks hot but it doesn't take long for Lethal to come back. Storm hits Lethal with some nice kicks to the face to get the momentum back but Lethal comes back and hits a huge Clothesline to change it back his way permanently, finishing the match off with the Lethal Injection.

The Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) & The Varsity Blondes (Griff Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr) w/ Julia Hart defeated Chaos Project (Serpentico & Luther) & The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) via Pinfall (4:43)

We started off with a clusterfuck match and we're ending with one as we get another 8-person tag team match in the main event. No idea why Dark Order and Varsity Blondes are friends, nor The Acclaimed & Chaos Project but I digress. Not even going to try and follow this one too much but Pillman Jr takes a lot of the offence from his opponents as they all tag in and out but Pillman reverses both of Chaos Project to tag out to Griff Garrison who runs wild for a while and then John Silver does the same and then after Reynolds hits a dive on the other three men, Silver hits the Spin Doctor to get the win.

Well, that was a fun way to start the week. On to tomorrow when we have AEW Dark.