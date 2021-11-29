Heath Slater Says Michael Hayes Used To Hit On His Mom

During a recent appearance on the Talk ‘n Shop podcast, former WWE Superstar Heath Slater revealed WWE Hall Of Famer Michael Hayes used to hit on his mother when he attended wrestling events as a child.

Check out the story from Slater below:

On Michael Hayes hitting on his mom:

“He hit on my mom when I was like eight. After the show, we’re walking out. Next thing you know, he and Jimmy ‘Jam’ Garvin pull up in this damn car. Michael Hayes pulls up, my mom’s walking, and the next thing you know, you hear ‘hey babe!’ My mom turns around and looks, I’m looking and I’m like ‘oh s–t, that’s Michael Hayes!’ He literally said ‘hey! I’m staying at the Marriott down the street. Come by the bar!’ I say ‘mom! Let’s go!’ So he’s hitting on my mother and me being eight, I’m like ‘hey, let’s go! I want to have fun mom!’ So my mom is there like ‘nah, that’s okay. Good show’ this and that. And Michael’s like ‘nah babe, seriously. Meet me at the bar.’ And then they drive off you know, and I’m looking at my mom like ‘mom, let’s go!’ Then we went home. It was just one of those things. That shoot happened.”

On whether he ever told Hayes the story: