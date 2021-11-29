Two Title Matches Announced For Tonight’s WWE RAW

. @ArcherOfInfamy defends the #USTitle against @WWEApollo TONIGHT on #WWERaw ! Who ya got? https://t.co/oYrdJYRhhr

These big matches join the previously announced, Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor as well as WWE Champion Big E going up against Kevin Owens in a non-title. Additionally, WWE Hall of Famer Edge will make his return after being off television since the Crown Jewel PPV event where he beat Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell Match.

Also on tonight’s show, RK-Bro will face the Dirty Dawgs with the Raw Tag Team Championship on the line.

WWE has announced two title matches for tonight’s RAW as Damian Priest will defend the United States Title against Apollo Crews on USA Network.

