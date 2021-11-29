Jimmy Korderas Thinks Becky Lynch Is Going To Turn Babyface

Jimmy Korderas was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where he discussed the promo Becky Lynch cut after Survivor Series.

“That’s how it felt. That promo at the end afterward felt so genuine and you felt the emotion coming out of Becky. That’s what makes me question, where they go moving forward with this. Is this WWE saying, ‘listen, the fans are not going to accept Becky as a heel, regardless of what she does they’re going to cheer her’? So let her go back to being the loved superstar that she was before. So maybe this is transitioning her back to the babyface role. The fans, let’s face it, they want a babyface, Becky. That’s the feeling I got from her because I felt sorry for her. Listening to her to talk about Charlotte and the betrayal and the backstabbing and whatever it was that went on. The babyfaces are the ones that gain sympathy, not the heels.”

Korderas spoke about the barbs Lynch and Charlotte Flair have been exchanging in interviews.

“I liked it, it made me invest in the match. Not that I wasn’t already. But hearing all of these little jabs that they were taking at each other in interviews and stuff like that, I went, ‘ooh.’ Again, your questioning, the suspension of disbelief. Is there real animosity here? Are they doing a great job of working everybody? Including those who think they know? I was very much anticipating this match and I thought the build-up to it outside of WWE television was great. It made me want to see this match that much more and I thought the women delivered big time.”

And finally he spoke about the match itself.