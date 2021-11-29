Bully Ray Recalls Vince McMahon Sneaking Up Behind Him And Getting Him In A Waist Lock

During a recent Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray spoke about Vince McMahon and revealed he has no hard feelings towards him.

“Vince, I have not one bad word to say about Vince. Vince took very good care of me [and] very good care of Devon our entire career. It’s because we established a relationship with him on day one. And you know, Mark [Henry] talks about how Vince is a man’s man, you know, and he wants you to establish a relationship with him. If Vince smells fear on you, you’re dead in the water. He doesn’t want you to fear him. He wants you to respect him. And I always respected him, but never feared him to the point where he’s actually tried to play a couple of practical jokes on me also. And I got right in his face. I mean, one of the ones that I remember vividly is he came up behind me at about four or five in the afternoon, while all the guys are in the arena. They’re at the ring or talking or whatever it is. And he waist locks me from behind. And he’s trying to like kind of take me down and Mark [Henry] and Tommy [Dreamer] know that he likes to play this roughhouse bulls**t sometimes, because he just wants to see how you react. I completely no sold it. And when he let go, I turned around and I looked at him and I said, ‘if you ever do that again, I will embarrass you in front of your whole f**king locker room.’ And he just went (deep laughing). He popped so hard, because he was popping because I no-sold it because I had the balls to kind of play back with him and poke back at him. And that’s what he really likes.”

