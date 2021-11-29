John Cena's Peacemaker Says 'F*** Aquaman'

"I made a vow to have peace," Peacemaker says, "no matter how many people I have to kill to get it."

"Not tat famous," scoffs Jamil. "Aquaman, he's famous." After hurling a curse towards the king of Atlantis, Peacemaker admits he was in prison for "integrity."

"Truth is, I'm supposed to be in prison for superhero sh*t," Peacemaker says from his hospital room after surviving a bullet fired by Bloodsport (Idris Elba) and being buried beneath the rubble of a destroyed Jotunheim in The Suicide Squad. Told he's "kind of bulky to be a superhero," Peacemaker insists he's "f*ckin' famous."

In the video, WWE veteran John Cena who plays Peacemaker gets into a war of words with janitor Jamil (Rizwan Manji) and fires a shot at Jason Momoa's aquatic Justice Leaguer: "F*** Aquaman!"

The latest preview for HBO Max’s "Peacemaker" was released over the weekend during San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition.

