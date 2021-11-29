Former Superstar Nia Jax Reveals She Is Unlikely To Wrestle Again

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax revealed on her Twitter that she’s unlikely to wrestle again.

She also wanted to make it clear that Lina Fanene is her real name and not a "ring" name as has been reported online. Her birth name is Savelina Fanene and "Lina" is just her first name shortened.

She tweeted, “Lol! Newflash..Lina is my real name. It’s not another “ring” name. It’s just MY NAME, the name given to me at birth. Calm TF down trolls. In all fairness, “Opponent Crippler” would be a SOLID front runner if I ever decide to wrestle again. but it’s highly unlikely”

Jax was reportedly released from WWE as she was unvaccinated, according to The New York Post.