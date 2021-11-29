WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Nikita Koloff Reveals Ric Flair Almost Dropped NWA Title To Get Him Out Of Retirement
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 29, 2021
Ric Flair is said to have almost dropped one of his prestigious 16 world title reigns to get the "Russian Nightmare" Nikita Koloff out of retirement.
Koloff recently appeared on The Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling podcast during which he claimed he turned down an offer that would see "The Nature Boy" drop the NWA World Heavyweight Championship to him just to get him to come out of retirement.
Here is his story from the podcast:
“I had a wife die of cancer, Mandy. I actually left wrestling at one point in the midst of my main event career. I walked away on a sabbatical to take care of her. She was diagnosed with cancer at age 24. It went into remission and then came back with a vengeance, and when it came back, that’s when I stepped away to take care of her and nurture her through that. She passed away at the age of 26.”
“It was actually just a few weeks after her passing that he invited me down to his house in Charlotte. We had lunch by the poolside and he offered me the World Heavyweight Title. It just didn’t feel right. I would say maybe a few weeks later, or a couple months later, I can’t remember the exact time frame, but he invited me down again, and offered it to me a second time. Looking back, no regrets in doing that, and I established my character where I didn’t feel I necessarily needed a belt to be over.”