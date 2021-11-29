The following is already announced for tonight's broadcast:

Some SmackDown roster Superstars are advertised for the dark main but it remains unclear if they will appear on the live broadcast. The dark main event will feature Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Tonight’s WWE RAW on USA Network will air live from the UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

» More News From This Feed

Nikita Koloff Reveals Ric Flair Almost Dropped NWA Title To Get Him Out Of Retirement

Ric Flair is said to have almost dropped one of his prestigious 16 world title reigns to get the "Russian Nightmare" Nikita Koloff out of retirement. Koloff recently appeared on The Two Man Power Tri[...] Nov 29 - Ric Flair is said to have almost dropped one of his prestigious 16 world title reigns to get the "Russian Nightmare" Nikita Koloff out of retirement. Koloff recently appeared on The Two Man Power Tri[...]

Jeff Hardy Recalls Being Upset With Vince McMahon

WWE veteran Jeff Hardy revealed he was not pleased with his match at WrestleMania 25. During his appearance on the latest edition of "The Broken Skull Sessions" on WWE Network, "The Charismatic Enigm[...] Nov 29 - WWE veteran Jeff Hardy revealed he was not pleased with his match at WrestleMania 25. During his appearance on the latest edition of "The Broken Skull Sessions" on WWE Network, "The Charismatic Enigm[...]

Former WCW Star Slams CM Punk and MJF's Recent AEW Dynamite Promo

CM Punk and MJF’s promo battle that took place on last week's AEW Dynamite has been the talk of the pro wrestling world with many praising it as one of the best segments in a long time. One sta[...] Nov 29 - CM Punk and MJF’s promo battle that took place on last week's AEW Dynamite has been the talk of the pro wrestling world with many praising it as one of the best segments in a long time. One sta[...]

Preview For Tonight’s WWE RAW – Edge Returns!

Tonight’s WWE RAW on USA Network will air live from the UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. Some SmackDown roster Superstars are advertised for the dark main but it remains unclear i[...] Nov 29 - Tonight’s WWE RAW on USA Network will air live from the UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. Some SmackDown roster Superstars are advertised for the dark main but it remains unclear i[...]

Seth Rollins' Attacker At RAW Was Roped In By An Online Scammer Pretending To Be Rollins

Earlier this month, Seth Rollins was attacked by fan at Monday Night RAW. Fans mostly seemed to assume it was just a crazed fan taking kayfabe too seriously and trying to attack the heel, but it seems[...] Nov 29 - Earlier this month, Seth Rollins was attacked by fan at Monday Night RAW. Fans mostly seemed to assume it was just a crazed fan taking kayfabe too seriously and trying to attack the heel, but it seems[...]

Jaxson Ryker Explains Why IMPACT Wrestling Firing Was More Devastating Than WWE Firing

During the month of November, WWE released a number of talents in another sweep out for "budget cuts." One of those released was Jaxson Ryker, who sat down with Wrestling For The Faith to speak about[...] Nov 29 - During the month of November, WWE released a number of talents in another sweep out for "budget cuts." One of those released was Jaxson Ryker, who sat down with Wrestling For The Faith to speak about[...]

Bully Ray Recalls Kicking Open Vince McMahon's Door And Yelling At Him

Bully Ray recently recalled when Vince McMahon was not very approving of the way he throws punches during the latest Busted Open Radio. "Dean Malenko comes up to me and he goes ‘they don&rsqu[...] Nov 29 - Bully Ray recently recalled when Vince McMahon was not very approving of the way he throws punches during the latest Busted Open Radio. "Dean Malenko comes up to me and he goes ‘they don&rsqu[...]

Eddie Kingston's Opponent For NJPW Nemesis Officially Announced

Eddie Kingston's opponent for NJPW Nemesis has officially been named. New Japan announced tonight that Kingston will face Gabriel Kidd on December 9th. You can read the full announcement below. G[...] Nov 29 - Eddie Kingston's opponent for NJPW Nemesis has officially been named. New Japan announced tonight that Kingston will face Gabriel Kidd on December 9th. You can read the full announcement below. G[...]

Nikki Bella Reveals Cause Behind Her Wedding Getting Postponed

Nikki Bella recently spoke to ET, where she spoke about the promise she made that has postponed her wedding. “The one promise I made [Chigvintsev] before we can plan is that his parents can a[...] Nov 28 - Nikki Bella recently spoke to ET, where she spoke about the promise she made that has postponed her wedding. “The one promise I made [Chigvintsev] before we can plan is that his parents can a[...]

The Rock's Movie "Red Notice" Breaks Major Netflix Record

The Rock's new movie Red Notice has been forefront on wrestling fan's minds, ever since Vince McMahon showed up at Survivor Series with the egg from the movie and had it stolen. The Rock himself has [...] Nov 28 - The Rock's new movie Red Notice has been forefront on wrestling fan's minds, ever since Vince McMahon showed up at Survivor Series with the egg from the movie and had it stolen. The Rock himself has [...]

Danhausen Claims He Retired The Undertaker In 1993

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp recently sat down with popular independent wrestler Danhausen, where they had a spirited interview, in which they spoke about... well, a lot at once. Sean Ross Sapp: &ldq[...] Nov 28 - Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp recently sat down with popular independent wrestler Danhausen, where they had a spirited interview, in which they spoke about... well, a lot at once. Sean Ross Sapp: &ldq[...]

KENTA Is Coming To Pro Wrestling NOAH

KENTA is making his return to Pro Wrestling NOAH. The promotion announced at their NOAH the BEST 2021 show this past Saturday that the former GHC Heavyweight Champion is set to appear at the company&[...] Nov 28 - KENTA is making his return to Pro Wrestling NOAH. The promotion announced at their NOAH the BEST 2021 show this past Saturday that the former GHC Heavyweight Champion is set to appear at the company&[...]

Sasha Banks Confirms She Asked For Her Release From WWE Following WrestleMania 35

Sasha Banks was interviewed by Ariel Helwani, where she discussed the hiatus she took from WWE. “It was at that WrestleMania when I was just like, ‘Woah, I’m not nervous. I don&rs[...] Nov 28 - Sasha Banks was interviewed by Ariel Helwani, where she discussed the hiatus she took from WWE. “It was at that WrestleMania when I was just like, ‘Woah, I’m not nervous. I don&rs[...]

WATCH: Top 10 Iconic The Rock vs. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin Rivalry Moments

WWE put out the latest episode of their WWE Top 10 series, which counts down the top 10 most iconic moments from The Rock and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's fabled, legendary rivalry. You can watch it b[...] Nov 28 - WWE put out the latest episode of their WWE Top 10 series, which counts down the top 10 most iconic moments from The Rock and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's fabled, legendary rivalry. You can watch it b[...]

On This Day [11/28]: WWF Superstars From 1992 (Featuring Crush, Razor Ramon & More)

On this day in 1992, WWF brought an episode of their Superstars show, which was main evented by Crush taking on Red Tyler. You can watch the full show here: [...] Nov 28 - On this day in 1992, WWF brought an episode of their Superstars show, which was main evented by Crush taking on Red Tyler. You can watch the full show here: [...]

The Undertaker Hated "American Flag" Jacket From Survivor Series 1993

Undertaker recently sat down with WWE's The Bump, where he discussed not liking the American Flag jacket he wore in 1993 at Survivor Series. “Believe me, I’m as big a patriot as will co[...] Nov 28 - Undertaker recently sat down with WWE's The Bump, where he discussed not liking the American Flag jacket he wore in 1993 at Survivor Series. “Believe me, I’m as big a patriot as will co[...]

Jim Ross To Take AEW Hiatus While Undergoing Radiation Treatments For Skin Cancer

Jim Ross is set to undergo 22 radiation treatments for his skin cancer, with the hope that he will return to AEW's announce desk on December 29th at the show in Jacksonville, FL. Ross gave an update [...] Nov 28 - Jim Ross is set to undergo 22 radiation treatments for his skin cancer, with the hope that he will return to AEW's announce desk on December 29th at the show in Jacksonville, FL. Ross gave an update [...]

WrestleCade 2021 Results

The WrestleCade 2021 supershow took place from the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The show aired on pay-per-view through the Title Match Network. The results are as follo[...] Nov 28 - The WrestleCade 2021 supershow took place from the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The show aired on pay-per-view through the Title Match Network. The results are as follo[...]

Nia Jax Reveals New Ring Name

Nia Jax, who was recently part of WWE's latest batch of releases, will now be using the ring name of Lina Fanene. This is a shortened version of her real name, Savelina Fanene. Jax made the announce[...] Nov 28 - Nia Jax, who was recently part of WWE's latest batch of releases, will now be using the ring name of Lina Fanene. This is a shortened version of her real name, Savelina Fanene. Jax made the announce[...]

Moose Is Coming To Terminus

The upcoming new wrestling promotion Terminus, headed up by ROH star Jonathan Gresham, has announced this morning that current IMPACT World Champion Moose will have a match on the debut event, which i[...] Nov 28 - The upcoming new wrestling promotion Terminus, headed up by ROH star Jonathan Gresham, has announced this morning that current IMPACT World Champion Moose will have a match on the debut event, which i[...]

List Of Producers On Last Friday Night's SmackDown (11/26/2021)

Fightful Select is reporting that last Friday night's battle royal that took place on WWE's SmackDown was produced by Michael Hayes and Petey Williams. This was the match that came right before the an[...] Nov 28 - Fightful Select is reporting that last Friday night's battle royal that took place on WWE's SmackDown was produced by Michael Hayes and Petey Williams. This was the match that came right before the an[...]

Kane Recalls Watching The Rise Of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin Unfold In Real Time

Kane was recently a guest on The Doug Collins Podcast, where he heaped praise onto fellow Attitude Era alumni "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. “I was there when Austin took off. That was kind of an[...] Nov 28 - Kane was recently a guest on The Doug Collins Podcast, where he heaped praise onto fellow Attitude Era alumni "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. “I was there when Austin took off. That was kind of an[...]

Mark Henry Reveals Backstage Reaction To CM Punk/MJF Promo On AEW Dynamite

Mark Henry was a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about the promo between CM Punk and Darby Allin that took place on AEW Dynamite back on the 24th. "Guys, I teased you all before the brea[...] Nov 28 - Mark Henry was a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about the promo between CM Punk and Darby Allin that took place on AEW Dynamite back on the 24th. "Guys, I teased you all before the brea[...]

Bryan Danielson Comments On Possibly Of Working With CM Punk In AEW

During the most recent episode of the Casual Conversations podcast, Bryan Danielson commented on possibly teaming up with CM Punk in All Elite Wrestling: “Who better to team with than Punk. Alt[...] Nov 28 - During the most recent episode of the Casual Conversations podcast, Bryan Danielson commented on possibly teaming up with CM Punk in All Elite Wrestling: “Who better to team with than Punk. Alt[...]