WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Tonight’s WWE RAW on USA Network will air live from the UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.
Some SmackDown roster Superstars are advertised for the dark main but it remains unclear if they will appear on the live broadcast. The dark main event will feature Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.
The following is already announced for tonight's broadcast:
- WWE Champion Big E vs. Kevin Owens in a non-title match
Nov 29 - Ric Flair is said to have almost dropped one of his prestigious 16 world title reigns to get the "Russian Nightmare" Nikita Koloff out of retirement. Koloff recently appeared on The Two Man Power Tri[...]
Nov 29
Jeff Hardy Recalls Being Upset With Vince McMahon WWE veteran Jeff Hardy revealed he was not pleased with his match at WrestleMania 25. During his appearance on the latest edition of "The Broken Skull Sessions" on WWE Network, "The Charismatic Enigm[...]
Nov 29 - WWE veteran Jeff Hardy revealed he was not pleased with his match at WrestleMania 25. During his appearance on the latest edition of "The Broken Skull Sessions" on WWE Network, "The Charismatic Enigm[...]
Nov 29 - CM Punk and MJF’s promo battle that took place on last week's AEW Dynamite has been the talk of the pro wrestling world with many praising it as one of the best segments in a long time. One sta[...]
Nov 29
Preview For Tonight’s WWE RAW – Edge Returns! Tonight’s WWE RAW on USA Network will air live from the UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. Some SmackDown roster Superstars are advertised for the dark main but it remains unclear i[...]
Nov 29 - Tonight’s WWE RAW on USA Network will air live from the UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. Some SmackDown roster Superstars are advertised for the dark main but it remains unclear i[...]
Nov 29 - Earlier this month, Seth Rollins was attacked by fan at Monday Night RAW. Fans mostly seemed to assume it was just a crazed fan taking kayfabe too seriously and trying to attack the heel, but it seems[...]
Nov 29 - During the month of November, WWE released a number of talents in another sweep out for "budget cuts." One of those released was Jaxson Ryker, who sat down with Wrestling For The Faith to speak about[...]
Nov 29 - Bully Ray recently recalled when Vince McMahon was not very approving of the way he throws punches during the latest Busted Open Radio. "Dean Malenko comes up to me and he goes ‘they don&rsqu[...]
Nov 29 - Eddie Kingston's opponent for NJPW Nemesis has officially been named. New Japan announced tonight that Kingston will face Gabriel Kidd on December 9th. You can read the full announcement below. G[...]
Nov 28 - Nikki Bella recently spoke to ET, where she spoke about the promise she made that has postponed her wedding. “The one promise I made [Chigvintsev] before we can plan is that his parents can a[...]
Nov 28 - The Rock's new movie Red Notice has been forefront on wrestling fan's minds, ever since Vince McMahon showed up at Survivor Series with the egg from the movie and had it stolen. The Rock himself has [...]
Nov 28
Danhausen Claims He Retired The Undertaker In 1993 Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp recently sat down with popular independent wrestler Danhausen, where they had a spirited interview, in which they spoke about... well, a lot at once. Sean Ross Sapp: &ldq[...]
Nov 28 - Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp recently sat down with popular independent wrestler Danhausen, where they had a spirited interview, in which they spoke about... well, a lot at once. Sean Ross Sapp: &ldq[...]
Nov 28
KENTA Is Coming To Pro Wrestling NOAH KENTA is making his return to Pro Wrestling NOAH. The promotion announced at their NOAH the BEST 2021 show this past Saturday that the former GHC Heavyweight Champion is set to appear at the company&[...]
Nov 28 - KENTA is making his return to Pro Wrestling NOAH. The promotion announced at their NOAH the BEST 2021 show this past Saturday that the former GHC Heavyweight Champion is set to appear at the company&[...]
Nov 28 - WWE put out the latest episode of their WWE Top 10 series, which counts down the top 10 most iconic moments from The Rock and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's fabled, legendary rivalry. You can watch it b[...]
Nov 28 - Jim Ross is set to undergo 22 radiation treatments for his skin cancer, with the hope that he will return to AEW's announce desk on December 29th at the show in Jacksonville, FL. Ross gave an update [...]
Nov 28
WrestleCade 2021 Results The WrestleCade 2021 supershow took place from the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The show aired on pay-per-view through the Title Match Network. The results are as follo[...]
Nov 28 - The WrestleCade 2021 supershow took place from the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The show aired on pay-per-view through the Title Match Network. The results are as follo[...]
Nov 28
Nia Jax Reveals New Ring Name Nia Jax, who was recently part of WWE's latest batch of releases, will now be using the ring name of Lina Fanene. This is a shortened version of her real name, Savelina Fanene. Jax made the announce[...]
Nov 28 - Nia Jax, who was recently part of WWE's latest batch of releases, will now be using the ring name of Lina Fanene. This is a shortened version of her real name, Savelina Fanene. Jax made the announce[...]
Nov 28
Moose Is Coming To Terminus The upcoming new wrestling promotion Terminus, headed up by ROH star Jonathan Gresham, has announced this morning that current IMPACT World Champion Moose will have a match on the debut event, which i[...]
Nov 28 - The upcoming new wrestling promotion Terminus, headed up by ROH star Jonathan Gresham, has announced this morning that current IMPACT World Champion Moose will have a match on the debut event, which i[...]
Nov 28 - Fightful Select is reporting that last Friday night's battle royal that took place on WWE's SmackDown was produced by Michael Hayes and Petey Williams. This was the match that came right before the an[...]
Nov 28 - Kane was recently a guest on The Doug Collins Podcast, where he heaped praise onto fellow Attitude Era alumni "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. “I was there when Austin took off. That was kind of an[...]
Nov 28 - Mark Henry was a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about the promo between CM Punk and Darby Allin that took place on AEW Dynamite back on the 24th. "Guys, I teased you all before the brea[...]
Nov 28 - During the most recent episode of the Casual Conversations podcast, Bryan Danielson commented on possibly teaming up with CM Punk in All Elite Wrestling: “Who better to team with than Punk. Alt[...]