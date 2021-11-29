Seth Rollins' Attacker At RAW Was Roped In By An Online Scammer Pretending To Be Rollins

Earlier this month, Seth Rollins was attacked by fan at Monday Night RAW. Fans mostly seemed to assume it was just a crazed fan taking kayfabe too seriously and trying to attack the heel, but it seems there's more to it than that.

The attacker, 24-year-old Elisah Spencer, provided a statement about the attack to New York Daily News.

Spencer claimed he was settling some sort of grudge that he felt he had against Rollins due to a scammer pretending to be Rollins taking advantage of the young man.

Spencer recalled how he first met Rollins at a meet-and-greet a few years ago and during it, he asked him for help to launch his own career in the wrestling business, and says he later came into contact with "Seth" through online messaging, who was working a scam on him.

“He was asking me to send him gift cards in exchange for money, mostly $500 or more to see if I was loya. He asked me to be a wrestling blogger for him. I wanted to work my way up.”

According to his confession, Spencer bought $3,000 in gift cards for the scammer posing as Seth Rollins.

He also claims he was talking with Rollins through accounts under his ring name and his real name, Colby Lopez. He was blocked on social media by Rollins’ wife, Becky Lynch.