Jaxson Ryker Explains Why IMPACT Wrestling Firing Was More Devastating Than WWE Firing

During the month of November, WWE released a number of talents in another sweep out for "budget cuts."

One of those released was Jaxson Ryker, who sat down with Wrestling For The Faith to speak about going through this whole ordeal.

"This past Thursday night, I guess a week ago or so, I got the call and got released from my WWE contract. It’s been — you know, I put a statement out man and I’m not bitter, I’m not angry, I’m not mad by any means. I had five fun years there where I got to do a lot of cool stuff. I got to travel all over the United States, wrestle in front of thousands of packed out stadiums and just had a really fun, good time with The Forgotten Sons, you know, doing the stuff with Elias leading up to the first live Raw that was in Dallas, Texas and had a good time but yeah, we came to terms on the end of my contract so you know what? I look forward to the future, what God’s gonna do. I think he’s got some cool doors that are gonna open up for me and let’s just see what happens man."

Ryker reflected on his run in IMPACT Wrestling, and noted that his IMPACT firing was more concerning to him than his WWE one.