Jaxson Ryker Explains Why IMPACT Wrestling Firing Was More Devastating Than WWE Firing
Posted By: Joe West on Nov 29, 2021
During the month of November, WWE released a number of talents in another sweep out for "budget cuts."
One of those released was Jaxson Ryker, who sat down with Wrestling For The Faith to speak about going through this whole ordeal.
"This past Thursday night, I guess a week ago or so, I got the call and got released from my WWE contract. It’s been — you know, I put a statement out man and I’m not bitter, I’m not angry, I’m not mad by any means. I had five fun years there where I got to do a lot of cool stuff. I got to travel all over the United States, wrestle in front of thousands of packed out stadiums and just had a really fun, good time with The Forgotten Sons, you know, doing the stuff with Elias leading up to the first live Raw that was in Dallas, Texas and had a good time but yeah, we came to terms on the end of my contract so you know what? I look forward to the future, what God’s gonna do. I think he’s got some cool doors that are gonna open up for me and let’s just see what happens man."
Ryker reflected on his run in IMPACT Wrestling, and noted that his IMPACT firing was more concerning to him than his WWE one.
"It’s not a front I’m putting on by any means because Lord knows 10 years ago, let’s see, I got released from TNA or IMPACT Wrestling in 2015 and it was more of a devastating blow I felt like and financially, I wasn’t as stable obviously but I guess it was my relationship with the Lord was not as strong then so like I was telling my wife, I was in Church Sunday doing some prayer stuff at the altar and I’m not boasting by any means but it was one of those things where years ago, there would have been tears of worry and doubt, of, ‘God, what am I gonna do now?’ Well I have a five-year-old, I have a wife, I have a house. But not — this time in Church, it was that comfort and it was tears of joy and like you said, it’s that peace that surpasses all understanding man. It was just calmness over me right now and I contribute that to the Holy Spirit letting me know that he’s got my back and you know, just having that relationship with Jesus man. That’s what it’s about is trusting him and knowing that seek first the kingdom, Matthew 6:33. When you do that dude, he promises you, whatever you ask for. Whatever it is, he’ll be there and he’ll take care of you no matter what so, I love it. I’m ready for the future brother."