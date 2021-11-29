Bully Ray Recalls Kicking Open Vince McMahon's Door And Yelling At Him

Bully Ray recently recalled when Vince McMahon was not very approving of the way he throws punches during the latest Busted Open Radio.

"Dean Malenko comes up to me and he goes ‘they don’t want you to throw any punches tonight.’ I said ‘what?’ [Dean says] ‘Yeah, they said don’t throw any punches.’ I said, ‘Dean, who is they?’ [Dean says], ‘Bubba don’t worry about it. Just don’t throw any punches tonight.’ I’m like, ‘what do you mean don’t throw punches. I don’t get it.’ [Dean said], ‘They don’t want you to throw punches.’ [I said,], ‘Dean, who is they’ and Dean wouldn’t give me an answer.”

“So I said alright, I’m just gonna go to the boss. And I go to Vince’s office and I look and the door was ajar and I could see that he was washing his hands in the bathroom of his office. And I kicked the door in and it startled him and I go ‘What’s with the no punches?’ He goes, ‘Oh my god, your punches have been the sh*ts lately.’ I go, ‘really? How about I punch you right now and we see how much of the sh*ts they really are. (Vince laughs) And I’m like, ‘seriously.’ He goes, ‘yeah, I don’t like your punches lately, work on your punches.’ I was ‘alright boss you got it.’ And it was that simple. You know, and he just appreciates the back and forth and you know, but you tried not to do it in front of people, right Mark? You don’t challenge him in front of other men. You can do it one on one but don’t disrespect him or call him out in front of others."