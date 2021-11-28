Nikki Bella Reveals Cause Behind Her Wedding Getting Postponed

Nikki Bella recently spoke to ET, where she spoke about the promise she made that has postponed her wedding.

“The one promise I made [Chigvintsev] before we can plan is that his parents can attend. And with where the world’s at right now, and trying to get two Russian parents into the country, it’s almost impossible. So the day I can get two visas is the day we will set our date and say, ‘I do.’ “

Nikki had recently stated she wished to get married on Thanksgiving of this year, but says that next year's Thanksgiving seems to be a more realistic goal.

Nikki was previously engaged to John Cena, but the couple broke it off in 2018.

Nikki Bella met her fiance Artem when they were partnered together on Dancing With The Stars in 2017.