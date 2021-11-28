KENTA Is Coming To Pro Wrestling NOAH

KENTA will be coming home on the 1st January at the Nippon Budokan. pic.twitter.com/p17SxnpGes

There’s no announcement yet as to who his opponent will be.

The promotion announced at their NOAH the BEST 2021 show this past Saturday that the former GHC Heavyweight Champion is set to appear at the company’s Budokan Hall show on January 1st, 2022.

