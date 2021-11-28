Sasha Banks Confirms She Asked For Her Release From WWE Following WrestleMania 35

Sasha Banks was interviewed by Ariel Helwani, where she discussed the hiatus she took from WWE.

“It was at that WrestleMania when I was just like, ‘Woah, I’m not nervous. I don’t feel anything and this is Wrestle – freaking – Mania. I couldn’t believe it! The biggest fangirl that wanted this her entire life didn’t feel anything at the biggest show ever? I mean, this is every wrestler’s dream to be here, and at the very moment, I knew that I needed to take a break. And I was like, alright, I’ve got to go find myself and I did, and it’s the best decision I ever made and I’m so thankful that I did.”

Banks explained that she felt she needed to take a step back.

“Wrestling has been the only thing I have ever known; I never had a plan B, C, or D, it’s just always been wrestling, wrestling, wrestling. So when I realized I didn’t know anything else but it, it kind of scared me for a second. And I just had to kind of figure out deep within, like, what do you like on a Sunday if you didn’t have wrestling? What if you didn’t have TV? What if there’s no cable? Just, what if? Can’t you just figure it out one time, for one day? And I’m like, ‘Woah, okay, actually I can because I can take a break to figure out who I am.’”

Banks also followed up with the story of her requesting her release following WrestleMania 35.

“I felt like I wasn’t giving my highest good. So if I’m not giving my highest good, if I’m not being the best, if I’m not being used as the best, then I’ve got to go find that. I’m always that performer wanting to be #1 and I felt in my heart that I just wasn’t feeling good. I wasn’t feeling good, so I felt like I did all that I could and I needed that break, I needed that release. And then Vince told me no and that was a great decision on both ends because he knew what he saw. He’s so smart, he’s so kind, he’s so gentle. He actually knew what I needed which was time. At the end of the point, all of use just need a little bit of time.”

Banks' request was denied, but did she feel upset about it?