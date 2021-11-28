Jim Ross To Take AEW Hiatus While Undergoing Radiation Treatments For Skin Cancer

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Danhausen Claims He Retired The Undertaker In 1993 Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp recently sat down with popular independent wrestler Danhausen, where they had a spirited interview, in which they spoke about... well, a lot at once. Sean Ross Sapp: &ldq[...]
KENTA Is Coming To Pro Wrestling NOAH KENTA is making his return to Pro Wrestling NOAH. The promotion announced at their NOAH the BEST 2021 show this past Saturday that the former GHC Heavyweight Champion is set to appear at the company&[...]
WrestleCade 2021 Results The WrestleCade 2021 supershow took place from the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The show aired on pay-per-view through the Title Match Network. The results are as follo[...]
Nia Jax Reveals New Ring Name Nia Jax, who was recently part of WWE's latest batch of releases, will now be using the ring name of Lina Fanene. This is a shortened version of her real name, Savelina Fanene. Jax made the announce[...]
Moose Is Coming To Terminus The upcoming new wrestling promotion Terminus, headed up by ROH star Jonathan Gresham, has announced this morning that current IMPACT World Champion Moose will have a match on the debut event, which i[...]
Thomas Latimer Celebrating Two Years of Sobriety In a recent post on Twitter, Thomas Latimer, (Bram in TNA Wrestling) revealed that he is celebrating two years of sobriety. Latimer was previously married to WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair. He tweeted[...]
Backstage News On AEW Contracts Expiring Soon During the latest episode of the PWTorch audio show, Wade Keller discussed the contracts AEW talent have and how President Tony Khan handles negotiates them. Keller revealed he has not heard any nega[...]
WWE Supershow [11/27] Results (Roanoke, Virginia) WWE held a Supershow live event from Berglund Center Arena in Roanoke, Virginia. The results are as follows: - Liv Morgan def. Carmella. - RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) (c) def. Omos and AJ Sty[...]
NJPW Strong Showdown 2021 Results New Japan Pro Wrestling held their Strong Showdown 2021 event, which aired on FITE and NJPW World from the 2300 Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The results are as follows: - Jonathan Gresham de[...]
Roman Reigns Possibly Setting Up To Leave WWE During a promo on last Friday's SmackDown, Roman Reigns said the following: “I’m your Tribal Chief and I’m the greatest of all time. And when my days are done around here, which c[...]
