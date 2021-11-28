List Of Producers On Last Friday Night's SmackDown (11/26/2021)

Jeff Hardy and Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss and Baron Corbin was produced by Shane Helms and Kenny Dykstra.

Fightful Select is reporting that last Friday night's battle royal that took place on WWE's SmackDown was produced by Michael Hayes and Petey Williams. This was the match that came right before the announcement that Brock Lesnar was returning to WWE .

Nia Jax Reveals New Ring Name

Nia Jax, who was recently part of WWE's latest batch of releases, will now be using the ring name of Lina Fanene. This is a shortened version of her real name, Savelina Fanene. Jax made the announce[...] Nov 28 - Nia Jax, who was recently part of WWE's latest batch of releases, will now be using the ring name of Lina Fanene. This is a shortened version of her real name, Savelina Fanene. Jax made the announce[...]

Moose Is Coming To Terminus

The upcoming new wrestling promotion Terminus, headed up by ROH star Jonathan Gresham, has announced this morning that current IMPACT World Champion Moose will have a match on the debut event, which i[...] Nov 28 - The upcoming new wrestling promotion Terminus, headed up by ROH star Jonathan Gresham, has announced this morning that current IMPACT World Champion Moose will have a match on the debut event, which i[...]

Kane Recalls Watching The Rise Of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin Unfold In Real Time

Kane was recently a guest on The Doug Collins Podcast, where he heaped praise onto fellow Attitude Era alumni "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. “I was there when Austin took off. That was kind of an[...] Nov 28 - Kane was recently a guest on The Doug Collins Podcast, where he heaped praise onto fellow Attitude Era alumni "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. “I was there when Austin took off. That was kind of an[...]

Mark Henry Reveals Backstage Reaction To CM Punk/MJF Promo On AEW Dynamite

Mark Henry was a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about the promo between CM Punk and Darby Allin that took place on AEW Dynamite back on the 24th. "Guys, I teased you all before the brea[...] Nov 28 - Mark Henry was a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about the promo between CM Punk and Darby Allin that took place on AEW Dynamite back on the 24th. "Guys, I teased you all before the brea[...]

Bryan Danielson Comments On Possibly Of Working With CM Punk In AEW

During the most recent episode of the Casual Conversations podcast, Bryan Danielson commented on possibly teaming up with CM Punk in All Elite Wrestling: “Who better to team with than Punk. Alt[...] Nov 28 - During the most recent episode of the Casual Conversations podcast, Bryan Danielson commented on possibly teaming up with CM Punk in All Elite Wrestling: “Who better to team with than Punk. Alt[...]

Seven Matches Announced For Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation Episode

All Elite Wrestling has announced seven matches for Monday’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which was taped on Wednesday. - The Hardy Family Office (Matt Hardy, The Blade & Isaiah Ka[...] Nov 28 - All Elite Wrestling has announced seven matches for Monday’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which was taped on Wednesday. - The Hardy Family Office (Matt Hardy, The Blade & Isaiah Ka[...]

Thomas Latimer Celebrating Two Years of Sobriety

In a recent post on Twitter, Thomas Latimer, (Bram in TNA Wrestling) revealed that he is celebrating two years of sobriety. Latimer was previously married to WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair. He tweeted[...] Nov 28 - In a recent post on Twitter, Thomas Latimer, (Bram in TNA Wrestling) revealed that he is celebrating two years of sobriety. Latimer was previously married to WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair. He tweeted[...]

Backstage News On AEW Contracts Expiring Soon

During the latest episode of the PWTorch audio show, Wade Keller discussed the contracts AEW talent have and how President Tony Khan handles negotiates them. Keller revealed he has not heard any nega[...] Nov 28 - During the latest episode of the PWTorch audio show, Wade Keller discussed the contracts AEW talent have and how President Tony Khan handles negotiates them. Keller revealed he has not heard any nega[...]

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 126: “Behold The Turtle” Results

PROGRESS Wrestling recently held their Chapter 126: “Behold The Turtle” event from the Theatre Peckham in London, England. The event streamed on Peacock in the United States, as well as t[...] Nov 28 - PROGRESS Wrestling recently held their Chapter 126: “Behold The Turtle” event from the Theatre Peckham in London, England. The event streamed on Peacock in the United States, as well as t[...]

NJPW World Tag League 2021 / Best Of The Super Juniors 28: Day 10 Results

NJPW recently held day 10 of their World Tag League 2021 & Best Of The Super Juniors 28 events inside Fujisawa City Akibadai Cultural Gymnasium in Kanagawa, Japan. The results are as follows: [...] Nov 28 - NJPW recently held day 10 of their World Tag League 2021 & Best Of The Super Juniors 28 events inside Fujisawa City Akibadai Cultural Gymnasium in Kanagawa, Japan. The results are as follows: [...]

WWE Supershow [11/27] Results (Roanoke, Virginia)

WWE held a Supershow live event from Berglund Center Arena in Roanoke, Virginia. The results are as follows: - Liv Morgan def. Carmella. - RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) (c) def. Omos and AJ Sty[...] Nov 28 - WWE held a Supershow live event from Berglund Center Arena in Roanoke, Virginia. The results are as follows: - Liv Morgan def. Carmella. - RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) (c) def. Omos and AJ Sty[...]

NJPW Strong Showdown 2021 Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling held their Strong Showdown 2021 event, which aired on FITE and NJPW World from the 2300 Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The results are as follows: - Jonathan Gresham de[...] Nov 28 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held their Strong Showdown 2021 event, which aired on FITE and NJPW World from the 2300 Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The results are as follows: - Jonathan Gresham de[...]

WWE Friday Night SmackDown [11/26/2021] Fast National Ratings Down Slightly

Spoiler TV is reporting that this past Friday's edition of SmackDown drew a 0.5 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic in the fast national numbers, with 1.968 million viewers. Those numbers, which [...] Nov 27 - Spoiler TV is reporting that this past Friday's edition of SmackDown drew a 0.5 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic in the fast national numbers, with 1.968 million viewers. Those numbers, which [...]

Roman Reigns Possibly Setting Up To Leave WWE

During a promo on last Friday's SmackDown, Roman Reigns said the following: “I’m your Tribal Chief and I’m the greatest of all time. And when my days are done around here, which c[...] Nov 27 - During a promo on last Friday's SmackDown, Roman Reigns said the following: “I’m your Tribal Chief and I’m the greatest of all time. And when my days are done around here, which c[...]

Adam Pearce Responds To Brock Lesnar's Impending WWE Return

Adam Cole was stopped after last Friday's SmackDown on Talking Smack. Cole had this to say: ”Brock’s coming back next week, well, I’ll just be honest with you. As a WWE official,[...] Nov 27 - Adam Cole was stopped after last Friday's SmackDown on Talking Smack. Cole had this to say: ”Brock’s coming back next week, well, I’ll just be honest with you. As a WWE official,[...]

Kurt Angle Believes Shawn Michaels Might Be The Greatest Wrestler Of All Time

Kurt Angle was a guest on Talk is Jericho, where he spoke about getting to wrestle Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 21 and just how good he believes Shawn Michaels is. “The crazy thing is, the [...] Nov 27 - Kurt Angle was a guest on Talk is Jericho, where he spoke about getting to wrestle Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 21 and just how good he believes Shawn Michaels is. “The crazy thing is, the [...]

Dragon Gate: The Gate of Origin 2021 Results

Dragon Gate held their The Gate of Origin event this past Saturday. The results are as follows. * Problem Dragon def. Punch Tominaga* KAI and SB KENTo def. Jacky Funky Kamei and U-T* Kagetora def.[...] Nov 27 - Dragon Gate held their The Gate of Origin event this past Saturday. The results are as follows. * Problem Dragon def. Punch Tominaga* KAI and SB KENTo def. Jacky Funky Kamei and U-T* Kagetora def.[...]

Rhea Ripley Was Disappointed Nikki ASH Wasn't In Survivor Series Match

During an interview with Sportskeeda, Rhea Ripley spoke about how her tag-team with Nikki ASH started. “It sort of just formed one day and I don’t really know how. But I am sort of glad[...] Nov 27 - During an interview with Sportskeeda, Rhea Ripley spoke about how her tag-team with Nikki ASH started. “It sort of just formed one day and I don’t really know how. But I am sort of glad[...]

AEW Rampage Fast National Rating Hits Lowest Count

The fast nationals have been reported for last night’s AEW Rampage, and the numbers have gone down again. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast is reporting that Friday’s show did an overn[...] Nov 27 - The fast nationals have been reported for last night’s AEW Rampage, and the numbers have gone down again. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast is reporting that Friday’s show did an overn[...]

Brock Lesnar Returns To WWE Friday Night SmackDown Next Week

It was announced on last night's edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown that the previously "indefinitely suspended" Brock Lesnar's suspension has been lifted and he's now on his way back to the WWE. [...] Nov 27 - It was announced on last night's edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown that the previously "indefinitely suspended" Brock Lesnar's suspension has been lifted and he's now on his way back to the WWE. [...]

Slick Is Returning To Pro Wrestling For ISPW In December

Pro wrestling legend Slick is set to make a return to pro wrestling at an ISPW show next month. Independent Superstars of Professional Wrestling has announced that a number of WWE alumnus will appear[...] Nov 27 - Pro wrestling legend Slick is set to make a return to pro wrestling at an ISPW show next month. Independent Superstars of Professional Wrestling has announced that a number of WWE alumnus will appear[...]

Alexa Bliss Provides Update On WWE Absence

Alexa Bliss has been absent from WWE television since the WWE Extreme Rules 2021 pay-per-view, where she failed to win the RAW Women’s Championship from Charlotte Flair. After the match, Charlo[...] Nov 27 - Alexa Bliss has been absent from WWE television since the WWE Extreme Rules 2021 pay-per-view, where she failed to win the RAW Women’s Championship from Charlotte Flair. After the match, Charlo[...]

Bryan Danielson Felt 'Weird' Being in WWE WrestleMania 37 Main Event

AEW star Bryan Danielson recently discussed his participation in the WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 37 and why it was “weird” for him. He made the following commen[...] Nov 27 - AEW star Bryan Danielson recently discussed his participation in the WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 37 and why it was “weird” for him. He made the following commen[...]