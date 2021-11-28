WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
List Of Producers On Last Friday Night's SmackDown (11/26/2021)
Posted By: Joe West on Nov 28, 2021
Fightful Select is reporting that last Friday night's battle royal that took place on WWE's SmackDown was produced by Michael Hayes and Petey Williams. This was the match that came right before the announcement that Brock Lesnar was returning to WWE.
Jeff Hardy and Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss and Baron Corbin was produced by Shane Helms and Kenny Dykstra.
Cesaro vs. Ridge Holland was produced by Adam Pearce.
Rick Boogs vs. Angel Garza was produced by D-Von Dudley and Jimmy Wang Yang.
Charlotte Flair’s promo and the women’s tag team match were produced by TJ Wilson.
Nia Jax Reveals New Ring Name Nia Jax, who was recently part of WWE's latest batch of releases, will now be using the ring name of Lina Fanene. This is a shortened version of her real name, Savelina Fanene. Jax made the announce[...]
Nov 28 - Nia Jax, who was recently part of WWE's latest batch of releases, will now be using the ring name of Lina Fanene. This is a shortened version of her real name, Savelina Fanene. Jax made the announce[...]
Nov 28
Moose Is Coming To Terminus The upcoming new wrestling promotion Terminus, headed up by ROH star Jonathan Gresham, has announced this morning that current IMPACT World Champion Moose will have a match on the debut event, which i[...]
Nov 28 - The upcoming new wrestling promotion Terminus, headed up by ROH star Jonathan Gresham, has announced this morning that current IMPACT World Champion Moose will have a match on the debut event, which i[...]
Nov 28 - Fightful Select is reporting that last Friday night's battle royal that took place on WWE's SmackDown was produced by Michael Hayes and Petey Williams. This was the match that came right before the an[...]
Nov 28 - Kane was recently a guest on The Doug Collins Podcast, where he heaped praise onto fellow Attitude Era alumni "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. “I was there when Austin took off. That was kind of an[...]
Nov 28 - Mark Henry was a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about the promo between CM Punk and Darby Allin that took place on AEW Dynamite back on the 24th. "Guys, I teased you all before the brea[...]
Nov 28 - During the most recent episode of the Casual Conversations podcast, Bryan Danielson commented on possibly teaming up with CM Punk in All Elite Wrestling: “Who better to team with than Punk. Alt[...]
Nov 28 - All Elite Wrestling has announced seven matches for Monday’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which was taped on Wednesday. - The Hardy Family Office (Matt Hardy, The Blade & Isaiah Ka[...]
Nov 28
Thomas Latimer Celebrating Two Years of Sobriety In a recent post on Twitter, Thomas Latimer, (Bram in TNA Wrestling) revealed that he is celebrating two years of sobriety. Latimer was previously married to WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair. He tweeted[...]
Nov 28 - In a recent post on Twitter, Thomas Latimer, (Bram in TNA Wrestling) revealed that he is celebrating two years of sobriety. Latimer was previously married to WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair. He tweeted[...]
Nov 28
Backstage News On AEW Contracts Expiring Soon During the latest episode of the PWTorch audio show, Wade Keller discussed the contracts AEW talent have and how President Tony Khan handles negotiates them. Keller revealed he has not heard any nega[...]
Nov 28 - During the latest episode of the PWTorch audio show, Wade Keller discussed the contracts AEW talent have and how President Tony Khan handles negotiates them. Keller revealed he has not heard any nega[...]
Nov 28 - PROGRESS Wrestling recently held their Chapter 126: “Behold The Turtle” event from the Theatre Peckham in London, England. The event streamed on Peacock in the United States, as well as t[...]
Nov 28 - NJPW recently held day 10 of their World Tag League 2021 & Best Of The Super Juniors 28 events inside Fujisawa City Akibadai Cultural Gymnasium in Kanagawa, Japan. The results are as follows: [...]
Nov 28
WWE Supershow [11/27] Results (Roanoke, Virginia) WWE held a Supershow live event from Berglund Center Arena in Roanoke, Virginia. The results are as follows: - Liv Morgan def. Carmella. - RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) (c) def. Omos and AJ Sty[...]
Nov 28 - WWE held a Supershow live event from Berglund Center Arena in Roanoke, Virginia. The results are as follows: - Liv Morgan def. Carmella. - RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) (c) def. Omos and AJ Sty[...]
Nov 28
NJPW Strong Showdown 2021 Results New Japan Pro Wrestling held their Strong Showdown 2021 event, which aired on FITE and NJPW World from the 2300 Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The results are as follows: - Jonathan Gresham de[...]
Nov 28 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held their Strong Showdown 2021 event, which aired on FITE and NJPW World from the 2300 Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The results are as follows: - Jonathan Gresham de[...]
Nov 27 - Spoiler TV is reporting that this past Friday's edition of SmackDown drew a 0.5 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic in the fast national numbers, with 1.968 million viewers. Those numbers, which [...]
Nov 27
Roman Reigns Possibly Setting Up To Leave WWE During a promo on last Friday's SmackDown, Roman Reigns said the following: “I’m your Tribal Chief and I’m the greatest of all time. And when my days are done around here, which c[...]
Nov 27 - During a promo on last Friday's SmackDown, Roman Reigns said the following: “I’m your Tribal Chief and I’m the greatest of all time. And when my days are done around here, which c[...]
Nov 27 - Kurt Angle was a guest on Talk is Jericho, where he spoke about getting to wrestle Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 21 and just how good he believes Shawn Michaels is. “The crazy thing is, the [...]
Nov 27
Dragon Gate: The Gate of Origin 2021 Results Dragon Gate held their The Gate of Origin event this past Saturday. The results are as follows. * Problem Dragon def. Punch Tominaga* KAI and SB KENTo def. Jacky Funky Kamei and U-T* Kagetora def.[...]
Nov 27 - Dragon Gate held their The Gate of Origin event this past Saturday. The results are as follows. * Problem Dragon def. Punch Tominaga* KAI and SB KENTo def. Jacky Funky Kamei and U-T* Kagetora def.[...]
Nov 27 - The fast nationals have been reported for last night’s AEW Rampage, and the numbers have gone down again. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast is reporting that Friday’s show did an overn[...]
Nov 27 - It was announced on last night's edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown that the previously "indefinitely suspended" Brock Lesnar's suspension has been lifted and he's now on his way back to the WWE. [...]
Nov 27 - Pro wrestling legend Slick is set to make a return to pro wrestling at an ISPW show next month. Independent Superstars of Professional Wrestling has announced that a number of WWE alumnus will appear[...]
Nov 27
Alexa Bliss Provides Update On WWE Absence Alexa Bliss has been absent from WWE television since the WWE Extreme Rules 2021 pay-per-view, where she failed to win the RAW Women’s Championship from Charlotte Flair. After the match, Charlo[...]
Nov 27 - Alexa Bliss has been absent from WWE television since the WWE Extreme Rules 2021 pay-per-view, where she failed to win the RAW Women’s Championship from Charlotte Flair. After the match, Charlo[...]