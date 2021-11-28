Thomas Latimer Celebrating Two Years of Sobriety

In a recent post on Twitter, Thomas Latimer, (Bram in TNA Wrestling) revealed that he is celebrating two years of sobriety. Latimer was previously married to WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair.

He tweeted, “Today, I celebrate 2 whole years sober! I’ll keep this short. I do not want to come across as patronizing. I am a private person. I don’t talk much about my problems publicly. This isn’t a “Hey look at me.” This post is to tell you, if you want to quit drinking you can. It IS possible. If it fucks up your life & the lives of everyone around you. Yes, it’s time.

I never, EVER thought I’d be sober, let alone two years straight…I presumed I would continue to bury my feelings, hate myself & blame everyone else for my fuck ups, die early & angry. If you or anyone else is struggling, be it booze or drugs or both. Know you CAN do it, YOU can take control. To the people who know people that are alcoholics. They have to want to quit. You cannot force them. But don’t turn your backs on them. They need you no matter what they say/do, as frustrating as it may be.

Not in a million years did I think I could do this. So, YOU CAN DO IT!!! Yeah, it fucking sucks…it fucking sucks hard. You have to learn how to live again, feel again & start owning up…the list goes on. But, looking back it’s the best thing I ever did & you’ll finally be free. I thought I was free, but I wasn’t. No more sabotage, no more arrests, no more unhappy partners or friends, less depression & anxiety. Happiness, health & freedom!

To EVERYONE I upset, to the friends I lost, to past girlfriends & ex-wife’s [sic] & family/family’s [sic] that had to put up with my shit…I am forever sorry. Thank you all for having my back. You know who you are. To the people struggling, believe in yourself…if I can do it, you 100% can too!”