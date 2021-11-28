Backstage News On AEW Contracts Expiring Soon

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
During the latest episode of the PWTorch audio show, Wade Keller discussed the contracts AEW talent have and how President Tony Khan handles negotiates them.
Keller revealed he has not heard any negative things about the way Tony Khan handles contract offers to wrestlers and isn't a "money mark" who offers a crazy amount of money for the sake of it, he also is the type of person not to play super hardball during negotiations.
Some AEW talent is at the stage where they are looking at their deals with the company and asking what is next for them.
Khan doesn't want to do mass releases like WWE and noted some talent will work for the duration of their signed agreements and some might not get new offers to stay.
Here is what Keller said:
“There are people I’ve talked to in AEW who are looking at their contracts and wondering what their deal is gonna be next time when their first deals come up and how much leverage they’re gonna have with WWE or New Japan or heck, GCW with their ticket sales these days or the indie scene as an option to book yourself. It’s gonna be interesting to watch.”
“I have heard the intent and the hope is that Cody and Kenny and Tony all come to deals,” Keller said. “There’s not signs that any of them want to leave or are disgruntled to the point that they shouldn’t be able to come to an extension but I don’t know the situation. Maybe Cody and Kenny already signed extensions and they kept it quiet. Actually, I’m pretty sure that hasn’t happened now that I think about it from people I’ve talked to. I think Cody and Kenny might be next in terms of signing extensions.”
Talent such as Britt Baker and Scorpio Sky recently signed multi-year deals with the company. MJF revealed recently his contract will expire in 2024 and Joey Janela's contract is up in May of 2022. It is likely more talent who signed with AEW in 20219 will have contracts expiring in the early part of 2022.
