PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 126: “Behold The Turtle” Results

Nov 28 - PROGRESS Wrestling recently held their Chapter 126: “Behold The Turtle” event from the Theatre Peckham in London, England. The event streamed on Peacock in the United States, as well as t[...]
Nov 28 - NJPW recently held day 10 of their World Tag League 2021 & Best Of The Super Juniors 28 events inside Fujisawa City Akibadai Cultural Gymnasium in Kanagawa, Japan. The results are as follows: [...]
Nov 28
WWE Supershow [11/27] Results (Roanoke, Virginia) WWE held a Supershow live event from Berglund Center Arena in Roanoke, Virginia. The results are as follows: - Liv Morgan def. Carmella. - RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) (c) def. Omos and AJ Sty[...]
Nov 28
NJPW Strong Showdown 2021 Results New Japan Pro Wrestling held their Strong Showdown 2021 event, which aired on FITE and NJPW World from the 2300 Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The results are as follows: - Jonathan Gresham de[...]
Nov 27 - Spoiler TV is reporting that this past Friday's edition of SmackDown drew a 0.5 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic in the fast national numbers, with 1.968 million viewers. Those numbers, which [...]
Nov 27
Roman Reigns Possibly Setting Up To Leave WWE During a promo on last Friday's SmackDown, Roman Reigns said the following: “I’m your Tribal Chief and I’m the greatest of all time. And when my days are done around here, which c[...]
Nov 27 - Kurt Angle was a guest on Talk is Jericho, where he spoke about getting to wrestle Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 21 and just how good he believes Shawn Michaels is. “The crazy thing is, the [...]
Nov 27
Dragon Gate: The Gate of Origin 2021 Results Dragon Gate held their The Gate of Origin event this past Saturday. The results are as follows. * Problem Dragon def. Punch Tominaga* KAI and SB KENTo def. Jacky Funky Kamei and U-T* Kagetora def.[...]
Nov 27 - The fast nationals have been reported for last night’s AEW Rampage, and the numbers have gone down again. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast is reporting that Friday’s show did an overn[...]
Nov 27 - It was announced on last night's edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown that the previously "indefinitely suspended" Brock Lesnar's suspension has been lifted and he's now on his way back to the WWE. [...]
Nov 27 - Pro wrestling legend Slick is set to make a return to pro wrestling at an ISPW show next month. Independent Superstars of Professional Wrestling has announced that a number of WWE alumnus will appear[...]
Nov 27
Alexa Bliss Provides Update On WWE Absence Alexa Bliss has been absent from WWE television since the WWE Extreme Rules 2021 pay-per-view, where she failed to win the RAW Women’s Championship from Charlotte Flair. After the match, Charlo[...]
Nov 27 - Xavier Woods recently sat down with Ariel Helwani, where he spoke about having learned that WWE had fired another wave of wrestlers during a G4 livestream. “Yeah, it sucks, dude. It sucks bec[...]
Nov 27 - During an appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Matt Hardy recalled operating the independent promotion OMEGA Championship Wrestling. "You know, I used to do that back in the day before I had any idea wh[...]
Nov 27
AAW Windy City Classic XVI Results AAW held their Windy City Classic XVI event last night, which aired on FITE TV. The results are as follows: * AAW Women’s Championship Contenders Fatal Four Way Match: Christi Jaynes defeate[...]
Nov 26
AEW Rampage Results (November 26th 2021) It's Friday, you know what that means! It's time for AEW Rampage and it's another big card this week with three excellent matches lined up. Recorded on Wednesday in Chicago, we have Excalibur, Taz, Ri[...]
Nov 26 - Riho is set to face AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker tonight on Rampage, with the stipulation being if she wins her match she'll get to challenge for the title in the future. It was explained on Dyna[...]
Nov 26
Kofi Kingston Celebrates Birth Of Third Child Kofi Kingston has taken to Twitter to reveal some photos of his newly born daughter. This is Kofi's third child, which is interesting because Mustafa Ali also had a third child born this week. Check[...]
Nov 26 - Stephanie McMahon was recently interviewed by talkSPORT, where she revealed that her oldest daughter is currently training to become a professional wrestler. “We have three daughters, Triple [...]
Nov 26 - Game Changer Wrestling has announced that their event, titled "The Wrld", has officially sold out the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. This will be the Hammerstein debut for the promotion and t[...]
Nov 26
The Young Bucks Sign New Long-Term AEW Contracts It is being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Matt and Nick Jackson, The Young Bucks, have signed new contracts with AEW and will be with the promotion "at least through 2026." The f[...]
