- SHO def. DOUKI via referee’s decision in a Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match.

NJPW recently held day 10 of their World Tag League 2021 & Best Of The Super Juniors 28 events inside Fujisawa City Akibadai Cultural Gymnasium in Kanagawa, Japan.

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 126: “Behold The Turtle” Results

PROGRESS Wrestling recently held their Chapter 126: “Behold The Turtle” event from the Theatre Peckham in London, England. The event streamed on Peacock in the United States, as well as t[...] Nov 28 - PROGRESS Wrestling recently held their Chapter 126: “Behold The Turtle” event from the Theatre Peckham in London, England. The event streamed on Peacock in the United States, as well as t[...]

NJPW World Tag League 2021 / Best Of The Super Juniors 28: Day 10 Results

NJPW recently held day 10 of their World Tag League 2021 & Best Of The Super Juniors 28 events inside Fujisawa City Akibadai Cultural Gymnasium in Kanagawa, Japan. The results are as follows: [...] Nov 28 - NJPW recently held day 10 of their World Tag League 2021 & Best Of The Super Juniors 28 events inside Fujisawa City Akibadai Cultural Gymnasium in Kanagawa, Japan. The results are as follows: [...]

WWE Supershow [11/27] Results (Roanoke, Virginia)

WWE held a Supershow live event from Berglund Center Arena in Roanoke, Virginia. The results are as follows: - Liv Morgan def. Carmella. - RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) (c) def. Omos and AJ Sty[...] Nov 28 - WWE held a Supershow live event from Berglund Center Arena in Roanoke, Virginia. The results are as follows: - Liv Morgan def. Carmella. - RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) (c) def. Omos and AJ Sty[...]

NJPW Strong Showdown 2021 Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling held their Strong Showdown 2021 event, which aired on FITE and NJPW World from the 2300 Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The results are as follows: - Jonathan Gresham de[...] Nov 28 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held their Strong Showdown 2021 event, which aired on FITE and NJPW World from the 2300 Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The results are as follows: - Jonathan Gresham de[...]

WWE Friday Night SmackDown [11/26/2021] Fast National Ratings Down Slightly

Spoiler TV is reporting that this past Friday's edition of SmackDown drew a 0.5 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic in the fast national numbers, with 1.968 million viewers. Those numbers, which [...] Nov 27 - Spoiler TV is reporting that this past Friday's edition of SmackDown drew a 0.5 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic in the fast national numbers, with 1.968 million viewers. Those numbers, which [...]

Roman Reigns Possibly Setting Up To Leave WWE

During a promo on last Friday's SmackDown, Roman Reigns said the following: “I’m your Tribal Chief and I’m the greatest of all time. And when my days are done around here, which c[...] Nov 27 - During a promo on last Friday's SmackDown, Roman Reigns said the following: “I’m your Tribal Chief and I’m the greatest of all time. And when my days are done around here, which c[...]

Adam Pearce Responds To Brock Lesnar's Impending WWE Return

Adam Cole was stopped after last Friday's SmackDown on Talking Smack. Cole had this to say: ”Brock’s coming back next week, well, I’ll just be honest with you. As a WWE official,[...] Nov 27 - Adam Cole was stopped after last Friday's SmackDown on Talking Smack. Cole had this to say: ”Brock’s coming back next week, well, I’ll just be honest with you. As a WWE official,[...]

Kurt Angle Believes Shawn Michaels Might Be The Greatest Wrestler Of All Time

Kurt Angle was a guest on Talk is Jericho, where he spoke about getting to wrestle Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 21 and just how good he believes Shawn Michaels is. “The crazy thing is, the [...] Nov 27 - Kurt Angle was a guest on Talk is Jericho, where he spoke about getting to wrestle Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 21 and just how good he believes Shawn Michaels is. “The crazy thing is, the [...]

Dragon Gate: The Gate of Origin 2021 Results

Dragon Gate held their The Gate of Origin event this past Saturday. The results are as follows. * Problem Dragon def. Punch Tominaga* KAI and SB KENTo def. Jacky Funky Kamei and U-T* Kagetora def.[...] Nov 27 - Dragon Gate held their The Gate of Origin event this past Saturday. The results are as follows. * Problem Dragon def. Punch Tominaga* KAI and SB KENTo def. Jacky Funky Kamei and U-T* Kagetora def.[...]

Rhea Ripley Was Disappointed Nikki ASH Wasn't In Survivor Series Match

During an interview with Sportskeeda, Rhea Ripley spoke about how her tag-team with Nikki ASH started. “It sort of just formed one day and I don’t really know how. But I am sort of glad[...] Nov 27 - During an interview with Sportskeeda, Rhea Ripley spoke about how her tag-team with Nikki ASH started. “It sort of just formed one day and I don’t really know how. But I am sort of glad[...]

AEW Rampage Fast National Rating Hits Lowest Count

The fast nationals have been reported for last night’s AEW Rampage, and the numbers have gone down again. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast is reporting that Friday’s show did an overn[...] Nov 27 - The fast nationals have been reported for last night’s AEW Rampage, and the numbers have gone down again. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast is reporting that Friday’s show did an overn[...]

Brock Lesnar Returns To WWE Friday Night SmackDown Next Week

It was announced on last night's edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown that the previously "indefinitely suspended" Brock Lesnar's suspension has been lifted and he's now on his way back to the WWE. [...] Nov 27 - It was announced on last night's edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown that the previously "indefinitely suspended" Brock Lesnar's suspension has been lifted and he's now on his way back to the WWE. [...]

Slick Is Returning To Pro Wrestling For ISPW In December

Pro wrestling legend Slick is set to make a return to pro wrestling at an ISPW show next month. Independent Superstars of Professional Wrestling has announced that a number of WWE alumnus will appear[...] Nov 27 - Pro wrestling legend Slick is set to make a return to pro wrestling at an ISPW show next month. Independent Superstars of Professional Wrestling has announced that a number of WWE alumnus will appear[...]

Alexa Bliss Provides Update On WWE Absence

Alexa Bliss has been absent from WWE television since the WWE Extreme Rules 2021 pay-per-view, where she failed to win the RAW Women’s Championship from Charlotte Flair. After the match, Charlo[...] Nov 27 - Alexa Bliss has been absent from WWE television since the WWE Extreme Rules 2021 pay-per-view, where she failed to win the RAW Women’s Championship from Charlotte Flair. After the match, Charlo[...]

Bryan Danielson Felt 'Weird' Being in WWE WrestleMania 37 Main Event

AEW star Bryan Danielson recently discussed his participation in the WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 37 and why it was “weird” for him. He made the following commen[...] Nov 27 - AEW star Bryan Danielson recently discussed his participation in the WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 37 and why it was “weird” for him. He made the following commen[...]

Booker T Did Not Want To Be In The First WWE Elimination Chamber Match

During the most recent episode of his “The Hall Of Fame” podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T discussed being in The Elimination Chamber in 2002 and the fact he wasn't designed safely[...] Nov 27 - During the most recent episode of his “The Hall Of Fame” podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T discussed being in The Elimination Chamber in 2002 and the fact he wasn't designed safely[...]

Xavier Woods Learned About Recent Wave Of WWE Firings During G4 Livestream

Xavier Woods recently sat down with Ariel Helwani, where he spoke about having learned that WWE had fired another wave of wrestlers during a G4 livestream. “Yeah, it sucks, dude. It sucks bec[...] Nov 27 - Xavier Woods recently sat down with Ariel Helwani, where he spoke about having learned that WWE had fired another wave of wrestlers during a G4 livestream. “Yeah, it sucks, dude. It sucks bec[...]

Matt Hardy Recalls Manny Fernandez Trying To Force Himself Into OMEGA Show

During an appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Matt Hardy recalled operating the independent promotion OMEGA Championship Wrestling. "You know, I used to do that back in the day before I had any idea wh[...] Nov 27 - During an appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Matt Hardy recalled operating the independent promotion OMEGA Championship Wrestling. "You know, I used to do that back in the day before I had any idea wh[...]

AAW Windy City Classic XVI Results

AAW held their Windy City Classic XVI event last night, which aired on FITE TV. The results are as follows: * AAW Women’s Championship Contenders Fatal Four Way Match: Christi Jaynes defeate[...] Nov 27 - AAW held their Windy City Classic XVI event last night, which aired on FITE TV. The results are as follows: * AAW Women’s Championship Contenders Fatal Four Way Match: Christi Jaynes defeate[...]

AEW Rampage Results (November 26th 2021)

It's Friday, you know what that means! It's time for AEW Rampage and it's another big card this week with three excellent matches lined up. Recorded on Wednesday in Chicago, we have Excalibur, Taz, Ri[...] Nov 26 - It's Friday, you know what that means! It's time for AEW Rampage and it's another big card this week with three excellent matches lined up. Recorded on Wednesday in Chicago, we have Excalibur, Taz, Ri[...]

Update On Riho Being Mistakenly Announced As Eliminated From AEW Casino Battle Royal

Riho is set to face AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker tonight on Rampage, with the stipulation being if she wins her match she'll get to challenge for the title in the future. It was explained on Dyna[...] Nov 26 - Riho is set to face AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker tonight on Rampage, with the stipulation being if she wins her match she'll get to challenge for the title in the future. It was explained on Dyna[...]

Kofi Kingston Celebrates Birth Of Third Child

Kofi Kingston has taken to Twitter to reveal some photos of his newly born daughter. This is Kofi's third child, which is interesting because Mustafa Ali also had a third child born this week. Check[...] Nov 26 - Kofi Kingston has taken to Twitter to reveal some photos of his newly born daughter. This is Kofi's third child, which is interesting because Mustafa Ali also had a third child born this week. Check[...]

Stephanie McMahon Reveals Oldest Daughter Training To Be Professional Wrestler

Stephanie McMahon was recently interviewed by talkSPORT, where she revealed that her oldest daughter is currently training to become a professional wrestler. “We have three daughters, Triple [...] Nov 26 - Stephanie McMahon was recently interviewed by talkSPORT, where she revealed that her oldest daughter is currently training to become a professional wrestler. “We have three daughters, Triple [...]

GCW Sells Out Hammerstein Ballroom Debut Show, Largest Capacity For Any Wrestling Event In The Venue

Game Changer Wrestling has announced that their event, titled "The Wrld", has officially sold out the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. This will be the Hammerstein debut for the promotion and t[...] Nov 26 - Game Changer Wrestling has announced that their event, titled "The Wrld", has officially sold out the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. This will be the Hammerstein debut for the promotion and t[...]