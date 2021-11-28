WWE Supershow [11/27] Results (Roanoke, Virginia)

WWE held a Supershow live event from Berglund Center Arena in Roanoke, Virginia.

The results are as follows:

- Liv Morgan def. Carmella.

- RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) (c) def. Omos and AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode to retain their RAW Tag Team Titles.

- Damian Priest (c) def. Finn Balor, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens to retain his WWE United States Title.

- Big E (c) def. Bobby Lashley to retain his WWE Title.

- Charlotte Flair (c) def. Sasha Banks to retain her SmackDown Women’s Title.

- Becky Lynch (c) def. Bianca Belair to retain her RAW Women’s Title.

- WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) def. Drew McIntyre and The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins).