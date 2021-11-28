WWE Supershow [11/27] Results (Roanoke, Virginia)
Posted By: Joe West on Nov 28, 2021
WWE held a Supershow live event from Berglund Center Arena in Roanoke, Virginia.
The results are as follows:
- Liv Morgan def. Carmella.
- RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) (c) def. Omos and AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode to retain their RAW Tag Team Titles.
- Damian Priest (c) def. Finn Balor, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens to retain his WWE United States Title.
- Big E (c) def. Bobby Lashley to retain his WWE Title.
- Charlotte Flair (c) def. Sasha Banks to retain her SmackDown Women’s Title.
- Becky Lynch (c) def. Bianca Belair to retain her RAW Women’s Title.
- WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) def. Drew McIntyre and The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins).
Fan cams were of course in attendance for the show too, with fans live tweeting their experience under the Twitter hashtag #WWERoanoke.
https://wrestlr.me/72384/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Nov 28
Nov 28 - PROGRESS Wrestling recently held their Chapter 126: “Behold The Turtle” event from the Theatre Peckham in London, England. The event stre[...]
Nov 28
Nov 28 - NJPW recently held day 10 of their World Tag League 2021 & Best Of The Super Juniors 28 events inside Fujisawa City Akibadai Cultural Gymnasium in[...]
Nov 28
Nov 28 - WWE held a Supershow live event from Berglund Center Arena in Roanoke, Virginia. The results are as follows: - Liv Morgan def. Carmella. - RK-Bro[...]
Nov 28 NJPW Strong Showdown 2021 Results New Japan Pro Wrestling held their Strong Showdown 2021 event, which aired on FITE and NJPW World from the 2300 Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Th[...]
Nov 28 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held their Strong Showdown 2021 event, which aired on FITE and NJPW World from the 2300 Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Th[...]
Nov 27
Nov 27 - Spoiler TV is reporting that this past Friday's edition of SmackDown drew a 0.5 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic in the fast national numbers, [...]
Nov 27
Nov 27 - During a promo on last Friday's SmackDown, Roman Reigns said the following: “I’m your Tribal Chief and I’m the greatest of all ti[...]
Nov 27
Nov 27 - Adam Cole was stopped after last Friday's SmackDown on Talking Smack. Cole had this to say: ”Brock’s coming back next week, well, I&rs[...]
Nov 27
Nov 27 - Kurt Angle was a guest on Talk is Jericho, where he spoke about getting to wrestle Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 21 and just how good he believes Sha[...]
Nov 27
Nov 27 - Dragon Gate held their The Gate of Origin event this past Saturday. The results are as follows. * Problem Dragon def. Punch Tominaga* KAI and SB K[...]
Nov 27
Nov 27 - During an interview with Sportskeeda, Rhea Ripley spoke about how her tag-team with Nikki ASH started. “It sort of just formed one day and I [...]
Nov 27
Nov 27 - The fast nationals have been reported for last night’s AEW Rampage, and the numbers have gone down again. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast [...]
Nov 27
Nov 27 - It was announced on last night's edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown that the previously "indefinitely suspended" Brock Lesnar's suspension has been[...]
Nov 27
Nov 27 - Pro wrestling legend Slick is set to make a return to pro wrestling at an ISPW show next month. Independent Superstars of Professional Wrestling has [...]
Nov 27
Nov 27 - Alexa Bliss has been absent from WWE television since the WWE Extreme Rules 2021 pay-per-view, where she failed to win the RAW Women’s Champions[...]
Nov 27
Nov 27 - AEW star Bryan Danielson recently discussed his participation in the WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 37 and why it was “weird&r[...]
Nov 27
Nov 27 - During the most recent episode of his “The Hall Of Fame” podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T discussed being in The Elimination Chamber in[...]
Nov 27
Nov 27 - Xavier Woods recently sat down with Ariel Helwani, where he spoke about having learned that WWE had fired another wave of wrestlers during a G4 livest[...]
Nov 27
Nov 27 - During an appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Matt Hardy recalled operating the independent promotion OMEGA Championship Wrestling. "You know, I used t[...]
Nov 27 AAW Windy City Classic XVI Results AAW held their Windy City Classic XVI event last night, which aired on FITE TV. The results are as follows: * AAW Women’s Championship Conte[...]
Nov 27 - AAW held their Windy City Classic XVI event last night, which aired on FITE TV. The results are as follows: * AAW Women’s Championship Conte[...]
Nov 26
Nov 26 - It's Friday, you know what that means! It's time for AEW Rampage and it's another big card this week with three excellent matches lined up. Recorded o[...]
Nov 26
Nov 26 - Riho is set to face AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker tonight on Rampage, with the stipulation being if she wins her match she'll get to challenge for [...]
Nov 26
Nov 26 - Kofi Kingston has taken to Twitter to reveal some photos of his newly born daughter. This is Kofi's third child, which is interesting because Mustafa[...]
Nov 26
Nov 26 - Stephanie McMahon was recently interviewed by talkSPORT, where she revealed that her oldest daughter is currently training to become a professional wr[...]
Nov 26
Nov 26 - Game Changer Wrestling has announced that their event, titled "The Wrld", has officially sold out the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. This wil[...]
Nov 26
Nov 26 - It is being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Matt and Nick Jackson, The Young Bucks, have signed new contracts with AEW and will be [...]