WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

  

WWE Supershow [11/27] Results (Roanoke, Virginia)

Posted By: Joe West on Nov 28, 2021

WWE Supershow [11/27] Results (Roanoke, Virginia)

WWE held a Supershow live event from Berglund Center Arena in Roanoke, Virginia.

The results are as follows:

- Liv Morgan def. Carmella.

- RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) (c) def. Omos and AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode to retain their RAW Tag Team Titles.

- Damian Priest (c) def. Finn Balor, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens to retain his WWE United States Title.

- Big E (c) def. Bobby Lashley to retain his WWE Title.

- Charlotte Flair (c) def. Sasha Banks to retain her SmackDown Women’s Title.

- Becky Lynch (c) def. Bianca Belair to retain her RAW Women’s Title.

- WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) def. Drew McIntyre and The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins).

Fan cams were of course in attendance for the show too, with fans live tweeting their experience under the Twitter hashtag #WWERoanoke.

Source: rajah.com
>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #wwe
https://wrestlr.me/72384/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Nov 28
PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 126: “Behold The Turtle” Results
PROGRESS Wrestling recently held their Chapter 126: “Behold The Turtle” event from the Theatre Peckham in London, England. The event stre[...]
Nov 28 - PROGRESS Wrestling recently held their Chapter 126: “Behold The Turtle” event from the Theatre Peckham in London, England. The event stre[...]
Nov 28
NJPW World Tag League 2021 / Best Of The Super Juniors 28: Day 10 Results
NJPW recently held day 10 of their World Tag League 2021 & Best Of The Super Juniors 28 events inside Fujisawa City Akibadai Cultural Gymnasium in[...]
Nov 28 - NJPW recently held day 10 of their World Tag League 2021 & Best Of The Super Juniors 28 events inside Fujisawa City Akibadai Cultural Gymnasium in[...]
Nov 28
WWE Supershow [11/27] Results (Roanoke, Virginia)
WWE held a Supershow live event from Berglund Center Arena in Roanoke, Virginia. The results are as follows: - Liv Morgan def. Carmella. - RK-Bro[...]
Nov 28 - WWE held a Supershow live event from Berglund Center Arena in Roanoke, Virginia. The results are as follows: - Liv Morgan def. Carmella. - RK-Bro[...]
Nov 28
NJPW Strong Showdown 2021 Results
New Japan Pro Wrestling held their Strong Showdown 2021 event, which aired on FITE and NJPW World from the 2300 Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Th[...]
Nov 28 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held their Strong Showdown 2021 event, which aired on FITE and NJPW World from the 2300 Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Th[...]
Nov 27
WWE Friday Night SmackDown [11/26/2021] Fast National Ratings Down Slightly
Spoiler TV is reporting that this past Friday's edition of SmackDown drew a 0.5 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic in the fast national numbers, [...]
Nov 27 - Spoiler TV is reporting that this past Friday's edition of SmackDown drew a 0.5 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic in the fast national numbers, [...]
Nov 27
Roman Reigns Possibly Setting Up To Leave WWE
During a promo on last Friday's SmackDown, Roman Reigns said the following: “I’m your Tribal Chief and I’m the greatest of all ti[...]
Nov 27 - During a promo on last Friday's SmackDown, Roman Reigns said the following: “I’m your Tribal Chief and I’m the greatest of all ti[...]
Nov 27
Adam Pearce Responds To Brock Lesnar's Impending WWE Return
Adam Cole was stopped after last Friday's SmackDown on Talking Smack. Cole had this to say: ”Brock’s coming back next week, well, I&rs[...]
Nov 27 - Adam Cole was stopped after last Friday's SmackDown on Talking Smack. Cole had this to say: ”Brock’s coming back next week, well, I&rs[...]
Nov 27
Kurt Angle Believes Shawn Michaels Might Be The Greatest Wrestler Of All Time
Kurt Angle was a guest on Talk is Jericho, where he spoke about getting to wrestle Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 21 and just how good he believes Sha[...]
Nov 27 - Kurt Angle was a guest on Talk is Jericho, where he spoke about getting to wrestle Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 21 and just how good he believes Sha[...]
Nov 27
Dragon Gate: The Gate of Origin 2021 Results
Dragon Gate held their The Gate of Origin event this past Saturday. The results are as follows. * Problem Dragon def. Punch Tominaga* KAI and SB K[...]
Nov 27 - Dragon Gate held their The Gate of Origin event this past Saturday. The results are as follows. * Problem Dragon def. Punch Tominaga* KAI and SB K[...]
Nov 27
Rhea Ripley Was Disappointed Nikki ASH Wasn't In Survivor Series Match
During an interview with Sportskeeda, Rhea Ripley spoke about how her tag-team with Nikki ASH started. “It sort of just formed one day and I [...]
Nov 27 - During an interview with Sportskeeda, Rhea Ripley spoke about how her tag-team with Nikki ASH started. “It sort of just formed one day and I [...]
Nov 27
AEW Rampage Fast National Rating Hits Lowest Count
The fast nationals have been reported for last night’s AEW Rampage, and the numbers have gone down again. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast [...]
Nov 27 - The fast nationals have been reported for last night’s AEW Rampage, and the numbers have gone down again. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast [...]

Nov 27
Brock Lesnar Returns To WWE Friday Night SmackDown Next Week
It was announced on last night's edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown that the previously "indefinitely suspended" Brock Lesnar's suspension has been[...]
Nov 27 - It was announced on last night's edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown that the previously "indefinitely suspended" Brock Lesnar's suspension has been[...]
Nov 27
Slick Is Returning To Pro Wrestling For ISPW In December
Pro wrestling legend Slick is set to make a return to pro wrestling at an ISPW show next month. Independent Superstars of Professional Wrestling has [...]
Nov 27 - Pro wrestling legend Slick is set to make a return to pro wrestling at an ISPW show next month. Independent Superstars of Professional Wrestling has [...]
Nov 27
Alexa Bliss Provides Update On WWE Absence
Alexa Bliss has been absent from WWE television since the WWE Extreme Rules 2021 pay-per-view, where she failed to win the RAW Women’s Champions[...]
Nov 27 - Alexa Bliss has been absent from WWE television since the WWE Extreme Rules 2021 pay-per-view, where she failed to win the RAW Women’s Champions[...]
Nov 27
Bryan Danielson Felt 'Weird' Being in WWE WrestleMania 37 Main Event
AEW star Bryan Danielson recently discussed his participation in the WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 37 and why it was “weird&r[...]
Nov 27 - AEW star Bryan Danielson recently discussed his participation in the WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 37 and why it was “weird&r[...]
Nov 27
Booker T Did Not Want To Be In The First WWE Elimination Chamber Match
During the most recent episode of his “The Hall Of Fame” podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T discussed being in The Elimination Chamber in[...]
Nov 27 - During the most recent episode of his “The Hall Of Fame” podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T discussed being in The Elimination Chamber in[...]
Nov 27
Xavier Woods Learned About Recent Wave Of WWE Firings During G4 Livestream
Xavier Woods recently sat down with Ariel Helwani, where he spoke about having learned that WWE had fired another wave of wrestlers during a G4 livest[...]
Nov 27 - Xavier Woods recently sat down with Ariel Helwani, where he spoke about having learned that WWE had fired another wave of wrestlers during a G4 livest[...]
Nov 27
Matt Hardy Recalls Manny Fernandez Trying To Force Himself Into OMEGA Show
During an appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Matt Hardy recalled operating the independent promotion OMEGA Championship Wrestling. "You know, I used t[...]
Nov 27 - During an appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Matt Hardy recalled operating the independent promotion OMEGA Championship Wrestling. "You know, I used t[...]
Nov 27
AAW Windy City Classic XVI Results
AAW held their Windy City Classic XVI event last night, which aired on FITE TV. The results are as follows: * AAW Women’s Championship Conte[...]
Nov 27 - AAW held their Windy City Classic XVI event last night, which aired on FITE TV. The results are as follows: * AAW Women’s Championship Conte[...]
Nov 26
AEW Rampage Results (November 26th 2021)
It's Friday, you know what that means! It's time for AEW Rampage and it's another big card this week with three excellent matches lined up. Recorded o[...]
Nov 26 - It's Friday, you know what that means! It's time for AEW Rampage and it's another big card this week with three excellent matches lined up. Recorded o[...]
Nov 26
Update On Riho Being Mistakenly Announced As Eliminated From AEW Casino Battle Royal
Riho is set to face AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker tonight on Rampage, with the stipulation being if she wins her match she'll get to challenge for [...]
Nov 26 - Riho is set to face AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker tonight on Rampage, with the stipulation being if she wins her match she'll get to challenge for [...]
Nov 26
Kofi Kingston Celebrates Birth Of Third Child
Kofi Kingston has taken to Twitter to reveal some photos of his newly born daughter. This is Kofi's third child, which is interesting because Mustafa[...]
Nov 26 - Kofi Kingston has taken to Twitter to reveal some photos of his newly born daughter. This is Kofi's third child, which is interesting because Mustafa[...]
Nov 26
Stephanie McMahon Reveals Oldest Daughter Training To Be Professional Wrestler
Stephanie McMahon was recently interviewed by talkSPORT, where she revealed that her oldest daughter is currently training to become a professional wr[...]
Nov 26 - Stephanie McMahon was recently interviewed by talkSPORT, where she revealed that her oldest daughter is currently training to become a professional wr[...]
Nov 26
GCW Sells Out Hammerstein Ballroom Debut Show, Largest Capacity For Any Wrestling Event In The Venue
Game Changer Wrestling has announced that their event, titled "The Wrld", has officially sold out the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. This wil[...]
Nov 26 - Game Changer Wrestling has announced that their event, titled "The Wrld", has officially sold out the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. This wil[...]
Nov 26
The Young Bucks Sign New Long-Term AEW Contracts
It is being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Matt and Nick Jackson, The Young Bucks, have signed new contracts with AEW and will be [...]
Nov 26 - It is being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Matt and Nick Jackson, The Young Bucks, have signed new contracts with AEW and will be [...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π