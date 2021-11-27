WWE Friday Night SmackDown [11/26/2021] Fast National Ratings Down Slightly

Spoiler TV is reporting that this past Friday's edition of SmackDown drew a 0.5 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic in the fast national numbers, with 1.968 million viewers.

Those numbers, which will later be adjusted for the finals based on pre-emptions and other factors, are down 3.9% and 4.7% from the final numbers from last week’s Smackdown

By comparison, the show dropped 14% and 7% for Black Friday 2020 and 13%/11% for Black Friday 2019.

The final numbers will be delayed for this week's show, but are expected to be released on Tuesday.

The 0.5 would put Smackdown up there with NBC’s traditional airing of How The Grinch Stole Christmas for the top show on broadcast cable for the night.