Roman Reigns Possibly Setting Up To Leave WWE

During a promo on last Friday's SmackDown, Roman Reigns said the following:

“I’m your Tribal Chief and I’m the greatest of all time. And when my days are done around here, which could be sooner than later, the whole world will acknowledge me.”

This doesn't quite seem to be a throwaway line, since Roman had recently spoken on The Michael Kay Show about eventually wanting to leave wrestling and try his hand at Hollywood acting.

“We’ll have to see. I think there’s going to be some moves made here pretty soon. There’s always these speculations, these contract talks. All that pushing, that’s my business. People who can dive deep enough, I’m sure they can uncover enough stones to figure out the timeframe, but that’s something I definitely want to dabble in, I want to gain more experience, and I want to use these tools that I’ve learned. WWE has done so right by me. They’ve given me so much, and placed so many great blessings and opportunities in front of me. I just had to capture them. I just had to grab that ball and run with it. I like to think that along the way, I just picked up so many skills and experienced so many different things that are going to help me because at the end of the day, we all know how this works. This is a young man’s game. You can’t fall down your whole life. You have to get to a point where you can transition, where you can connect and create new, fresh, evolved content for your fan base and your supporters. I think I have the ability to do that. At the end of the day, it’s about getting into that game, being thrown into that fire and seeing how you do. I have a pretty good track record with being thrown in the deep end, and if that’s what happens in Hollywood, I’m looking to swim.”

While there's nothing explicitly stating that Reigns is on his way out, it seems that he is at least mentally preparing for it and WWE is aware of this fact, thus having it starting to be written into the shows.