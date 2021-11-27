Kurt Angle Believes Shawn Michaels Might Be The Greatest Wrestler Of All Time

Kurt Angle was a guest on Talk is Jericho, where he spoke about getting to wrestle Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 21 and just how good he believes Shawn Michaels is.

“The crazy thing is, the first time I wrestled him [Shawn Michaels] was WrestleMania 21 and the match was so incredible. This is how good Shawn is…we didn’t lock horns and we didn’t work on anything all week long. All Shawn wanted to do was bullsh-t while we were putting our match together. Don’t get me wrong, we put the match together, but we didn’t get into the ring and do any work. So, I never really touched Shawn before WrestleMania 21 and to have that type of chemistry, that quickly, and for those 30 minutes it was like ‘oh my gosh, I’m wrestling a guy that’s really special, like, this might be the greatest wrestler of all time’ and Shawn Michaels is. He proved that for so many years.”

Angle continued, explaining how incredible it is that Shawn performed at the level he did and for how long.