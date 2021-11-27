Rhea Ripley Was Disappointed Nikki ASH Wasn't In Survivor Series Match

During an interview with Sportskeeda, Rhea Ripley spoke about how her tag-team with Nikki ASH started.

“It sort of just formed one day and I don’t really know how. But I am sort of glad that it did. Because even though she’s older than me, I look at her like a little sister because she is so crazy. I have to reel her in. I need to get one of those backpacks with the lead on them because I feel like she could just disappear at any moment and I’d be like, ‘where did Nikki go?’ It’s been a lot of fun, and I think that opposites really do attract. She keeps me excited and positive and I keep her grounded and sort of remind her that she has to fight for herself. In the same way, she reminds me that I have to be nice to people.”

Ripley said she was disappointed Nikki didn't make it into the Survivor Series team this year.

“I think I am more disappointed than Nikki is because she’s such a positive person. Yes, I know she’s upset. But I am very upset for her because I know that she’s worked so incredibly hard for everything that she’s accomplished. She’s been in this business for a lot longer than I have. To not have her on the team is a little bit disrespectful. To have one half of your Tag Team Champions on the team and not the other half, it seems a little bit silly to me. We obviously work well enough together to be champions, so why not half Nikki on the team with us? I think we could really make some magic. I’m just disappointed, I really am.”

Ripley also took some time to reflect on her feud with Toni Storm.