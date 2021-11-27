WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Rhea Ripley Was Disappointed Nikki ASH Wasn't In Survivor Series Match
Posted By: Joe West on Nov 27, 2021
During an interview with Sportskeeda, Rhea Ripley spoke about how her tag-team with Nikki ASH started.
“It sort of just formed one day and I don’t really know how. But I am sort of glad that it did. Because even though she’s older than me, I look at her like a little sister because she is so crazy. I have to reel her in. I need to get one of those backpacks with the lead on them because I feel like she could just disappear at any moment and I’d be like, ‘where did Nikki go?’ It’s been a lot of fun, and I think that opposites really do attract. She keeps me excited and positive and I keep her grounded and sort of remind her that she has to fight for herself. In the same way, she reminds me that I have to be nice to people.”
Ripley said she was disappointed Nikki didn't make it into the Survivor Series team this year.
“I think I am more disappointed than Nikki is because she’s such a positive person. Yes, I know she’s upset. But I am very upset for her because I know that she’s worked so incredibly hard for everything that she’s accomplished. She’s been in this business for a lot longer than I have. To not have her on the team is a little bit disrespectful. To have one half of your Tag Team Champions on the team and not the other half, it seems a little bit silly to me. We obviously work well enough together to be champions, so why not half Nikki on the team with us? I think we could really make some magic. I’m just disappointed, I really am.”
Ripley also took some time to reflect on her feud with Toni Storm.
“It was really, really bound to happen. Toni and I have been fighting each other since we were 16 years old in Australia. We have a match over there that we had and it’s just sort of progressed over time and gotten more and more popular. So our feud is definitely something that is going to go on for the longest time. I love Toni, but I hate Toni. We have matching tattoos, but I want to punch her in the face. She’s just always going to be there and it’s going to be a feud for a long, long time.”
