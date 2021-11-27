AEW Rampage Fast National Rating Hits Lowest Count

The fast nationals have been reported for last night’s AEW Rampage, and the numbers have gone down again.

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast is reporting that Friday’s show did an overnight estimate of a 0.17 demo rating and 403,000 viewers.

These are only estimated numbers and not the final count, but this estimate is down 22.7% and 27.5% from the final numbers for last week’s show and, if they hold, may be one of the lowest viewed Rampage shows since it's debut in August.

The previous ratings low was a 0.17 for October 8th, and the previous low in overall viewership was 471,000 for October 15th. Despite the expected Black Friday ratings dip, Smackdown held much better, down only 3.9% and 4.7% from last week’s final ratings.