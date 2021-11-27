WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Slick Is Returning To Pro Wrestling For ISPW In December
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 27, 2021
Pro wrestling legend Slick is set to make a return to pro wrestling at an ISPW show next month.
Independent Superstars of Professional Wrestling has announced that a number of WWE alumnus will appear at their December 10, 2021 show in Butler, New Jersey.
Full announcement below:
“THE DOCTOR OF STYLE” SLICK RETURNING TO PRO WRESTLING FOR ISPW IN BUTLER, NJ DECEMBER 10TH HEADLINED BY BULL JAMES VS. “THE SUPERSTAR” DANNY MORRISON FOR ISPW WORLD TITLE WITH MAVEN AS SPECIAL GUEST REFEREE, CROWBAR VS. HOMICIDE DREAM MATCH, TITO SANTANA’S FIGURE FOUR CONTEST, ROH STAR VINCENT, AND MORE!
Independent Superstars of Professional Wrestling returns to Butler, NJ on Friday night, December 10th at St. Anthony’s Church Gym at 7:30PM for ISPW Christmas Chaos. The show will be headlined by a Double Main Event featuring ISPW World Heavyweight Champion Bull James defending the title for the first time against his former best friend “The Superstar” Danny Morrison with Maven as the Special Guest Referee. The other main event will feature a Dream Match pitting Crowbar one on one with Homicide!
Bull James won the ISPW World Heavyweight Championship winning the ISPW Championship Rumble back on November 19th in Totowa, NJ eliminating Crowbar to win the title. After the match, Danny Doring entered the ring to celebrate with James, who is his real life best friend and who is the godfather to Doring’s children. Doring brought his children into the ring to celebrate with him James, who broke down during the beautiful tribute. Once Doring’s children left the ring, Doring attacked James with a chair. Doring said he signed a contract with ISPW Commissioner Tito Santana prior to the match to have the first ISPW World Heavyweight Championship Title match in the event he didn’t win the Rumble.
Doring went on 80s Wrestling: The Podcast a few days later and explained his actions and also to announce that “Danny Doring” is now officially dead and he’s going by his real last name, Morrison. Doring announced that he is now “The Superstar” Danny Morrison. Bull James also joined the show to share his thoughts on winning the title and what happend. You can listen to it now at: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/80swrestlingthepodcast/2021/11/24/ispw-recap-special
If you grew up an independent wrestling fan on the East Coast, chances are you were a fan of Crowbar and Homicide, two of the biggest independent names to ever come from the Northeast. You probably saw them in countless battles, but not against each other. This match will feature two veteran stars who both had red hot 2021 runs down different paths that both lead to ISPW Christmas Chaos on December 10th for this super rare Dream Match!
ISPW Christmas Chaos will be highlighted by an extremely rare appearance by WWE Legend “The Doctor of Style” Slick, who will be appearing on “The Winner” Andy Vineberg’s talk show The Winner’s Circle. Slick promises to put everyone in the Christmas spirit by singing a special carol, but it will not be a Christmas song. The Doctor of Style will be performing his hit song Jive Soul Bro live at Christmas Chaos!!!!
ISPW Commissioner Tito Santana will be appearing at ISPW Christmas Chaos on December 10th in Butler, NJ to host a special “Figure Four Holiday Contest” with the fans. Tito will select a few lucky fans in the audience to come into the ring and show him and the fans their best Figure Four Leg Lock. The winner will win a special holiday gift basket from The Wrestling Collector Pro Wrestling Superstore in Stockholm, NJ.
Vicious Vicki puts her ISPW Women’s Championship on the line against “Gladiator of The Greeks” Riley Shepard.
The ISPW Tri-State Champion “The Spartan Pitbull” Nikos Rikos will put his title on the line against Ring of Honor Star Vincent. Rikos captured the ISPW Tri-State Championship in an amazing Ladder Match on November 19th that also featured Shawn Donavan and Justin Corino.
Speaking of Shawn Donavan and Justin Corino, the two will square off one on one in singles competition at ISPW Christmas Chaos.
Hale Collins and Vik Dalishus have announced that ISPW Christmas Chaos will be their first stop on their “Best Unsigned Tag Team in The World” Tour when The Now takes on Andrew Anderson and Michael Mars.
Veteran star HC Loc will round out the evening of action at ISPW Christmas Chaos when he takes on Traxx.
Doors will open at 6:00PM, which will feature a Pre-Show Meet & Greet with “The Doctor of Style” Slick, Tito Santana, and the Superstars of ISPW.
WATCH: You can watch ISPW’s Return Show from September 5th in Butler, NJ here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9wDUXuiPcIE&t=2636s
TICKETS: You can order tickets now for ISPW Christmas Chaos at 80sWrestlingCon.com
